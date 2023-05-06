While many choral groups present mostly light popular contemporary songs, the Mad River Chorale has consistently honored its audiences with classic masterpieces. In fact, Conductor Mary Jane Austin describes the works on its upcoming program as “three beautiful chestnuts.”

The Mad River Chorale will present “In Celebration of Spring,” featuring music by Handel, Schubert and Fauré led by Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at United Church of Christ in Waitsfield and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Congregational Church.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

