After canceling their 2020 summer season as consequence of COVID-19, Vermont’s preeminent summer theaters, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company and Dorset Theatre, are coming through with in-person 2021 seasons.
“What I’m hearing is that we in Vermont and New Hampshire are likely to be amongst the only theaters open this summer,” says Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director. “I think that Vermont is going to be the center of art of the summer.”
Weston is returning with a season of four plays, including the Young Company show, a big musical and complimentary music events.
“We are excited to be opening — we are doing so really cautiously, carefully,” Gellert said. “There will be big changes for this year only. We’re going to be doing far fewer shows — just four total instead of the usual seven.
“Our audiences are going to be socially distanced,” she said. “We’re asking everyone to remain masked through the shows — with no intermission.”
Dorset Theatre Festival will return this summer, inaugurating its StageFree Audio Play Series with new commissions by playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Chisa Hutchinson. And live outdoor performances will be presented at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester throughout July and August. (The titles were not available at press time.)
“Our season will look very different from what you’ve seen in the past, but we hope folks will join us on this journey as we navigate this exciting new adventure,” Dina Janis, Dorset’s artistic director said. “In dark a time for live theater, we are grateful to have an opportunity to evolve and continue honoring our mission with a hybrid season of world-premiere audio plays, and socially distant live performances at our 2021 pop-up stage at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.”
Weston Playhouse
“Over the past many months, we’ve been hard at work, preparing with attention and care for the day when we can welcome our audience back,” Gellert said. “We have planned a season full of warmth that reminds us of the joy and inspiration of performance. The stories we’ll share center on all that we have in common and on the way that theatre brings us together, helping us to overcome our differences. Ever present is love, hope, and the healing power of art.”
Opening the season” is “An Illiad” (July 14-Aug. 7), Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s gripping adaptation of Homer’s classic. The eternal power of storytelling comes to life through a solitary bard on a bare stage who throws us right into the midst of conflict where heroes and countries clash in a quest for power and glory.
“It tells the story in a way that looks at how people come together and commit themselves to community when outside forces are trying to pull them apart,” Gellert said. “It looks at the story of the Trojan War, but it also looks at the stories of wars throughout time. It asks the audience to really see themselves as a part of the history.”
The Young Company returns in a Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens’s “Seussical” (July 22-Aug. 7), originally scheduled for 2020. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more favorite characters of the colorful, zany world of Dr. Seuss are presented by an all-star group of actor-singer-dancers from undergraduate training programs across the country.
“The really important thing about this particular piece, which takes a lot of his most well-known stories and puts them together, is that it’s about a group of people using the power of their imagination to overcome an impossible situation and to heal a community,” Gellert said. “So it’s utterly timely.”
New this year, the Young Company is taking the production on tour.
“It will open and close in Weston, but between the opening and the closing it will travel to towns throughout the region,” Gellert said. “And it will be a free performance for communities in Vermont. We think that this is a moment when bringing our art to audiences is really special.”
Gellert calls “Ring of Fire” (Aug. 11-Sept. 5), the Johnny Cash musical, “the big blowout of the summer.” Created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade, it brings the music of Johnny Cash to life with his story of struggle and success, recklessness and redemption, love and family — with more than two-dozen classic Cash songs.
“I’ve been a big fan of Johnny Cash since I knew what music was,” Gellert, who directs, said. “I learned how he used his art to really invite people to think and talk with one another. He became this magical American hero.
“It’ll be great entertainment — and I think it’s going to get people dancing and talking,” Gellert said.
Closing out the season is Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop” (Sept. 29-Oct. 24), that imagines the final night in the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 3, 1968. After delivering a powerful speech to the sanitation workers of Memphis, Tennessee, King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel. As a storm grows outside, a mysterious hotel maid brings him a cup of coffee and a conversation that prompts him to confront his past, his legacy, and the plight and future of his people.
“I think this is a modern classic,” Gellert said. “It is literally a magical play — and it has an incredible surprise at the end.”
Kicking off the season the weekend of June 26 and recurring throughout the summer is the Celebration Series, a festival that captures Weston’s history and future in a series featuring Walker Farm Music concerts, performances, and other outdoor events under the tent on the grounds at Walker Farm.
“I think it’s a really important thing to be doing,” Gellert said. “Throughout the summer, we’re going to be doing music events. And because we can’t do the cabaret, we’re hoping to create some events that will bring our alumni artists back.”
Dorset Theatre Festival
Dorset Theatre Festival’s 2021 season is slated to begin in June, with the debut of StageFree Audio Plays, a new series written for a totally aural experience. These plays will be available for free wherever listeners hear podcasts.
Rebeck and Hutchinson have been commissioned to write the first two-part plays in the series. As the festival’s resident playwright and “the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time,” Rebeck has developed more than eight new plays with the festival, many of which have moved to New York City and theaters across the country. In addition to currently writing for a new Showtime series, Hutchinson’s plays have had celebrated productions at the Lark Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, the Contemporary American Theater Festival, the National Black Theatre, and Delaware Rep.
“We want to bring theater to people everywhere and anywhere,” Jade King Carroll, Dorset’s resident artist and co-curator of the StageFree series, said.
The series leads up up to the festival’s live outdoor season at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. An outdoor stage is being designed to be home to main stage productions, special events, and more, set under the stars throughout July and August.
“We are so looking forward to the day we are performing back on the Dorset Playhouse stage,” Janis said. “Until then, we plan to use the space as our creative hub for rehearsals and set-building — basically everything except live performances.”
The season will include special performances and talks for audiences to enjoy along with the amenities of the SVAC campus, including art galleries, walking trails, the new curATE café and performances by the Manchester Music Festival.
“Dorset Theatre Festival has long thought of ourselves as a kitchen table for the community — a place where people come to laugh together, celebrate together, and learn together,” Janis said. “We are so excited to work together with all of our arts partners in the area, most especially our hosts at Southern Vermont Arts Center, to continue that tradition and build a lively and safe campus for our community to experience arts and culture all summer long.”
Weston and Dorset are creating strict plans to address state COVID-19 and union guidelines and keep audiences, actors and staff safe.
“Safety will be the priority for our artists and staff, and for the audience,” Janis said, adding that the festival is working with Actors’ Equity Association and other artist unions to develop a safety plan that will need to be approved before rehearsals can begin in June.
“Everyday we are learning something new or waiting for updated guidance,” she said, “but we believe in community, and if we can do so safely, there is an immediate need to bring our community together this summer.”
