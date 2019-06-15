Reason number 628: When there is a word for it. Number 2797: Conversing in the dark, especially about difficult things. Number 1327: Serendipity.
Some days it helps to make a list of the good things in life. Sometimes those days can go on for years, but that also makes the list grow longer.
Duncan MacMillan’s play “Every Brilliant Thing” refers to a list that the main character starts when she’s 7 years old, of all the reasons life is worth living, after her mother attempts suicide.
A long running hit in London’s East End and New York City’s Off-Broadway, The Guardian called it “One of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression. There is something tough being confronted here — and it is explored with unflinching honesty.”
Middlebury Actors Workshop is presenting the Vermont premiere of the one-person show, directed by Robin Fawcett and starring Aly Perry June 20-23 at the Vermont Coffee Company Playhouse in Middlebury.
At rehearsal last weekend, Perry began calling out numbers behind a surprising bright smile, given the context of the story, but it rightly captured a the childlike essence of her character, who is 7 years old at this point.
“Aly found the play a couple years ago and asked me if I’d direct her in it,” Fawcett said. “Some people might approach (it) as if it’s a play to keep us from ending our lives, but I think it’s a play about how to celebrate making the most of it.”
“It definitely springs from a dark underbelly,” she added. “One of the hardest things we have to deal with in life is death. But it does spring from there and poses a lot of questions about what do we do with this life, what do we do in the face of depression? What do we do in the face of loss?”
“Every Brilliant Thing” is a one-person show and Fawcett said she and Perry were like “two kids in a sandbox” working on it.
“I’m sure I do have a directing style, but when it’s your own style it’s like trying to describe your own personality, it’s hard to do,” she said. “I have fewer moving parts so I can spend more time watching Aly work and suggesting things. I come to rehearsal with strong ideas, but I’m always ready to give my idea up for a better idea that comes from the collaboration.”
The weekend prior, a test audience was brought in, and Fawcett said she was surprised by the way it shifted the telling of the story.
“The full audience is basically engaged in the storytelling,” she explained. “Which is not to say it’s any traditional audience participation, but it is a communal storytelling.”
“If you throw in the unknown element of how an audience is going to respond, you have to be able to let go of your plan and accept the new things,” Fawcett said. “From the beginning I’ve loved the role the audience plays; it’s probably what drew me to the play to begin with. But what surprised me was just how rich that part of the fabric is going to be.”
As Perry’s character grows up, falls in love, begins her adult life, and faces her own struggles, the list grows into the thousands. And then what happens? For this, you’ll have to come see.
