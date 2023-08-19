Adam Tendler is becoming an important part of central Vermont’s busy classical music scene. After growing up in Barre where he studied with the late Richard Shadroui, the young pianist left to eventually become a star in New York’s avant-garde classical music scene. But his home visits are becoming more and more frequent.
A big deal is that he will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of fellow Vermonter Nico Muhly’s piano concerto with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, conducted by new Music Director Andre Crust, May 4, 2024, at The Flynn in Burlington.
Sooner and more locally, Tendler is in his second year as curator of the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center summer concert series. In fact, it was one of the late Frank Suchomel’s last wishes that Tendler create and run the series, and Michael Suchomel, Frank’s partner and the arts center’s director made it happen.
Tendler is now scheduled to close the 2023 series performing his second (annual?) solo recital at the arts center, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. A duo recital Tendler was scheduled to perform earlier in the summer with flutist Michael Avitabile, canceled because of the flooding, will be presented earlier in the day, at 4 p.m.
“It’s a double feature,” Tendler said by phone. “There are going to be no cuts. Just because there are two concerts doesn’t mean there is going to be shortening of either of them.”
“My hope is, people will have a snack or picnic and then they can just stay for the second program.”
The “big daddy” of the flute and piano program will be “Sketchbooks” by Robert Honstein (b. 1980).
“He gave it to Mike and I over the course of a year, movement by movement,” Tendler said. “This is a world premiere. It’s four movements, quite long as duos go. It reminds me of the style of Fauré or Franck violin sonata in that it’s just a hefty piece. It’s very challenging for both of us to play because it’s unrelenting in the virtuosity it requires.
“That said, it’s also incredibly gorgeous,” Tendler said. “It’s a piece we think our listeners will love, so we’re looking forward to premiering it.”
Interspersed between the movements of “Sketchbooks” will be works by Messiaen, Aaron Copland’s “Down a Country Lane” (1962) for solo piano, and “Waves for Emma” for solo flute by Nina Shekhar.
Olivier Messiaen’s 1951 “La Merle noir (The Blackbird),” Tendler said, “is very much in his style of imitating birds, it feels like an early piece. It has these impressionistic sounds and then, of course, there’s this completely bonkers section where we’re just doing atonal stuff very fast for like 2 minutes, and then it’s pretty again. It’s just a really unusual piece and people really love it.
“There’s a certain uncompromising way he composes, yet he does it in a way that can be very powerful and very moving and very accessible — even though it’s very modern.”
Tendler will open his solo recital with “Openings” from Phillip Glass’ “Glassworks” (1982).
“I thought it would be nice to do a piece that is lovely,” Tendler said. “He really wears his heart on his sleeve on that one. I like to start in a meditative place.”
The major work on the program is Ned Rorem Piano Sonata No. 2 (1949-50).
“This is a piece I learned this year for this summer,” Tendler said. “The second sonata is a piece that sounds very French, to be honest. It has an almost impressionistic language to it. You hear him exploring this kind of post-Debussy tonality. At the same time it’s just very lyrical and gorgeous and playful. I hear a lot of Sondheim in it, to be honest.”
“It’s gorgeous and nobody knows how hard it is,” Tendler said. “It’s fiendishly difficult.”
Most cutting-edge is “Sound-Gone” (1967) by Talib Rasul Hakim (1940-88), an experimental Black composer who has been somewhat forgotten. The work is an atmospheric, experimental piece that pulls freely from the avant-garde — including some extended techniques — and jazz.
“Tom Johnson (B. 1939) is a minimalist-ish composer who was really active in New York City in the ’70s. He defected — he lives in Paris now,” Tendler said. “His music of the ’70s, which I’m really drawn to tends to be playful and kind of funny a lot of the time, and ‘Old Wine, New Bottle’ is no exception. It sounds like a broken-record Scarlatti sonata, and at a certain point the record is broken to such point it becomes almost crazy.
“It’s really demanding because the listener has to figure out why it’s happening,” Tendler said, “but it’s also really funny for people to try to find a place to put it in their minds.”
Most unusual — certainly on this program — is Darius Milhaud’s 1934 “Album of Madame Bovary” for narrator and piano.
“It’s a retelling of ‘Madame Bovary’ in vignettes with piano interludes,” Tendler said. “At first, I didn’t quite get it, but over the course of a year, it’s a piece I’ve come to like very much. One of my recent performances of it was with a drag queen in New York City, and that drag artist and I arranged it in such a way that they were speaking during the piano interludes.
“That was a real entry point for me because it ‘queered up’ this piece I felt was very ‘camp,’” Tendler said. “By leaning into that camp element, I found it to be quite powerful. So, that kind of gave me freedom to go into this performance, which will be very special.”
There will be no drag queen, but QuarryWorks actor G. Richard Ames will join Tendler on stage as narrator.
“I really look forward to collaborating with Rick,” Tendler said. “I think it speaks to Michael’s original vision of the center adding a multidisciplinary element to the programming — which I hope to continue.”