Tendler 1

New York pianist Adam Tendler, a Barre native, returns to Vermont to perform a solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant. Previously that day, at 4 p.m., Tendler will be joined in a duo recital by flutist Michael Avitabile.

 Courtesy Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center/

Adam Tendler is becoming an important part of central Vermont’s busy classical music scene. After growing up in Barre where he studied with the late Richard Shadroui, the young pianist left to eventually become a star in New York’s avant-garde classical music scene. But his home visits are becoming more and more frequent.

A big deal is that he will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of fellow Vermonter Nico Muhly’s piano concerto with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, conducted by new Music Director Andre Crust, May 4, 2024, at The Flynn in Burlington.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0