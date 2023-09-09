There’s power in the message a blues song can convey beyond the many travails of a romantic relationship. In his newest and 10th album, Montpelier’s supreme bluesman Dave Keller lays it out in track two, “The Truth of The Blues.”

On its own instrumental merits, this cut from the new CD “It’s Time to Shine” is a fine example of the synergy between electric guitar and electric bass guitar, which could carry any lyric Keller might have conjured up, giving the song a deep groove that would hustle you to the dance floor, or have you bouncing in the driver’s seat as you blissfully perambulate down the road.

