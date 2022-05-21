Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor is almost universally considered one of the great masterpieces of western art. Completed in 1749, it represents not only the pinnacle of the work of this revered composer, but of music itself.
“This piece is a life’s work,” says conductor Filippo Ciabatti. “Digging into this piece is like exploring a cathedral of musical knowledge, expressivity of emotions and technical ability to write. It’s really a masterpiece — so I feel really humbled to be able to get near a piece like this.”
Cibiatti will conduct Upper Valley Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra in the Mass in B minor, BWV 232 at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Lebanon Opera House.
Vocal soloists — soprano Mary Bonhag, mezzo-sopranos Thea Lobo and Margaret Lias, tenor Eric Finbarr Carey and bass-baritone Christopher Talbot — join the professional choir and orchestra, an ensemble of professional musicians who specialize in Baroque music and perform on period instruments. This concert concludes Upper Valley Baroque’s inaugural season and is the group’s first appearance at Lebanon Opera House.
“I’m really lucky because I’m going to go through this journey with excellent musicians,” Cibiatti said.
Upper Valley Baroque is the brainchild of Jo Shute and Allan Wieman, who invited Cibiatti to become its artistic director. A native of Florence, Italy, Cibiatti also is music director of the Dartmouth Symphony, and teaches chamber music, conducting and artistic direction at Dartmouth College.
“We started with the idea of creating a professional chamber choir dedicated to performing Baroque music,” Cibiatti said. “As the project started, more and more people getting involved, it ended up with two choral concerts with the B Minor Mass as the kind of pinnacle of the first season and a Baroque instrumental concert we did in Hanover in February.
In addition to the Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Upper Valley Baroque offers community Baroque and early music ensembles and programs directed by Mark Nelson.
The Upper Valley Baroque Chamber Chorus and Orchestra is made up of local and regional professional musicians.
“We found incredible musicians who dedicate their lives to Baroque performance who live locally,” Cibiatti said.
One of them is violinist Dana Maiben, who will be concertmistress and recently moved to Vermont.
“We have people from Boston who play in Boston Baroque, people that teach at Juilliard,” Cibiatti said. “People like Mary Bonhag, a wonderful Vermont soprano, dedicates part of her career to singing Baroque music. So it’s a mix of really great people.”
The orchestra will rehearse Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus a short one Sunday before the concert. The choir already got together a couple of weeks ago.
Choosing the B Minor Mass was a culmination of a process.
“We started with the idea of doing a small ensemble, but the project grew,” Cibiatti said. “We thought at one point because things were going well and the organization was getting real traction in the community, how could we end this first season with something significant and meaningful that could also be a draw to put ourselves on the map? Something that would have an impact on the community?”
The founders’ idea for the first season was the music of J.S. Bach.
“So we had decided to dedicate this first season to Bach,” Cibiatti said. “In the first concert, we did three cantatas of Bach and some Vivaldi.”
The second concert was built around the Second and Third Orchestral Suites of Bach, with two Italian concerti.
“So how could we end this season with something celebratory that was a work of Bach?” Cibiatti said. “We all agreed the B Minor would be a good challenge.”
