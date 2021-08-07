Next weekend kicks off JAG Productions’ first outdoor summer theater series with a fresh lineup, and founder and Producing Artistic Director Jarvis Green hopes it’s just the beginning of more outdoor theater to come.
“We’ve never produced outside,” Green said in a recent phone interview. “Building an outdoor theater space and partnering with another organization (was) all new.”
JAG Productions and King Arthur Baking Company have partnered this year to create the “Theatre on the Hill” outdoor summer series, presenting live theater productions, workshops, concerts, burlesques, and staged readings that illuminate Black life, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening Aug. 13-Sept. 12.
Four shows will be performed on the scenic grassy hill at King Arthur Baking Company on Route 5 in Norwich, with local food and beverages available including Upper Valley food trucks.
The first weekend, Aug. 13-15, will feature a workshop production of ‘a curious thing; or superheroes k’aint fly’ by Jeremy O’Brian. The play was featured in JAGfest last year and was brought back by popular demand.
“JAGfest is always one or two shows that I recognize that there’s something there, and there is interest — particularly in seeing more development of it — based on audiences’ response to it,” Green said. “(This) was that play in 2020, where audiences emailed and had a lot to say about the piece, and that’s why I wanted to produce it. So I reached out to the playwright to see how we can continue to support the development of it. A workshop production made the most sense as the next phase of development.”
In the 90-minute gay romance about parenthood and death, the differences audiences will see in this version are the actors off-book, costuming, lighting and props — in short, just shy of a full production.
This will be followed by back-to-back weekend performances of “Next to Normal” in concert, the three-time Tony Award winner, which Green is directing, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Aug. 20-22 and 27-29.
The winner of Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, “Next to Normal” is about one woman’s struggle with manic depression and the toll it takes on her family.
“Do you wake up in the morning and struggle to lift your head; do you read obituaries and feel jealous of the dead … do you know what it’s like to die alive,” the lead character sings in the poignant number “You Don’t Know.”
“I’m excited to get back to directing,” Green said about the show. “It’s been a while since I (have) and we’ve never done a big musical.”
Green had worked with lyricist Brian Yorkey back when Yorkey was first developing the show in Seattle years ago. “So it’s nice to put the show on its feet (with) the lyrics and words on a black cast,” Green said.
Theatre on the Hill next features “Life in Sepia: Vermont’s Black Burlesque Revue,” running Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5. Part theater, part comedy, part striptease, it tells the story of the black performers, referred to as “sepia” dancers, who were touring and setting standards, but whose stories were kept hidden by society. A story of burlesque through the decades, it shows the imprint of black influence throughout the history of the art form.
The summer season closes with a staged reading of “For the Love of Jazz” by Raven Cassell. Set in the New York City of the late 1920s, this “jazzical” follows a woman who chooses career first and navigates her sexuality in a way that’s common now, but in the context of this story set nearly 100 years ago, with the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance.
With the variable of the weather, Green says shows will only be canceled if need be and tickets would then be transferable to the following performance. But despite the wild card of Vermont summers, he’s excited to continue outdoor theater in the future.
“One of our values as an organization is this idea of being connected to the outdoor landscape and the need and desire to have that connection to the outdoors,” he said. “Knowing from past experiences how potent it is to storytelling and to the artistry, I would love to continue (it).”
