Anything that falls outside the box is just what Jarvis Green is looking for.
JAGfest, the theater festival Green started four years ago in White River Junction, seeks the unusual and unconventional.
The three-day festival of dramatic readings of new works in African-American theater invites theater artists to spend a week in Vermont to further the development of a new play or solo performance.
Playwrights submit a proposal, and three to five projects are chosen for a one-week residency, concluding with a public staged reading. They will be presented Feb. 7-9 this year, and true to form, they are plays you won’t likely see anywhere else in Vermont.
“The future of playwriting,” Green explained by phone recently. “All of these playwrights are thinking about things in a different way, and that’s what this festival explores and develops, in the story and the storytelling.”
This year welcomes its largest group of playwrights yet, including a young man from Burlington who made headlines as a high school student a few years ago. Isaiah A. Hines. is the first Vermonter to apply to Green’s festival.
“He submitted a proposal and didn’t have anything on the page yet,” Green said. “He submitted this idea of what he wanted to develop, and I was fascinated with the idea, especially the structure — exploring through his body and music and visuals. It was the first time that somebody submitted something that didn’t have anything on the page yet, but I was open to it.
“Him being from Vermont was very exciting for me because we’ve never had a Vermont playwright even submit,” Green added. “Isaiah is our first Vermont playwright to be a part of the festival. He’s a really bright young man, and a testament to the people that live here and the work people are doing here. I’m excited he’s a part of it. Oftentimes we bring artists in from elsewhere, and to be able to have local representation is really exciting.”
The plays this year are Jeremy O’Brien’s “A Curious Thing; or Superheroes K’ain’t Fly,”(8 p.m. Friday) which follows newlyweds who start to reconsider their plans to become parents, and uncover deep-seated fears.
“(Re)surface: A Poetics of Fish/Flesh” by Isaiah A. Hines (7:30 p.m. Friday) described as a solo performance piece “best understood as a kind of “body drama” — a form of expression that incorporates poetry, prostheses, gesture, and jazz — for exploring questions of blackness and being.”
Johnny G. Lloyd’s “The Problem with Magic, Is:” (2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8) takes place after the death of their mother, when Jodie goes home to help her brother run the family magic shop. They find themselves dealing with loss and new responsibility, but also the forces of gentrification — and, perhaps, a malevolent snake deity called forth during a magic spell gone wrong. An exploration on family, gentrification, time, and what it means to be home.
In “Cntrl+Alt(Right)Del” by Sheldon Shaw (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8) a white woman brings her African boyfriend home to meet her family for the first time. A race and culture clash twists and turns, and a big family secret is unearthed, rehashed, and finally dealt with, sort of.
“Demons” by Keelay Gipson (5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9) begins when the death of a patriarch brings a family home. Its themes draw from getting older, the reality of losing parents, inherited trauma, and that ever-elusive attempt at living up to your family’s idea of what your legacy will be.
“(They are) plays that struck a chord with me immediately. Outside the box in the language and the time and place,” Green said. “I look for theater that isn’t here, that’s what excites me.”
