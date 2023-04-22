‘Free and easy’ could well be the theme of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which on Tuesday announced the bulk of its lineup — all free of charge — for its milestone 40th anniversary soirée.

Last month, festival organizers announced that this year’s fest will only run five days, June 7-11, instead of its usual 10-day timeline. Two ticketed events were announced — singer Samara Joy on June 7 and Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Myra Flynn on June 11, both on the Flynn Main Stage — as was this year’s guest curator, rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin (opening for Joy on June 7).

