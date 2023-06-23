Following a return to form last year after two years of scaled-back versions, the Montreal International Jazz Festival returns with a stellar lineup for its 43rd edition.

Starting Thursday and running until July 8, the 10-day soiree will serve up some 350-plus concerts — two-thirds of which are free — at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Montreal’s vibrant downtown core.

