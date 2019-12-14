“Cinematic guitar poetry.” That’s the phrase inspired by Hiroya Tsukamoto’s unique folk-blend style of music, and his upcoming acoustic concert promises a journey to a far-off place without ever having to leave the room.
“An impressionistic journey,” The Boston Herald called it in a recent review, and “cinematic guitar poetry,” was what a venue concert promoter came up with recently.
“Because, when people listen to my show, I combine stories and music,” Tsukamoto explained by phone recently. “I compose the songs in different places, so when they listen to the show they say my music took them to different places. Like a journey.”
Currently on a countrywide tour, Tsukamoto is an internationally acclaimed finger-style guitarist, singer-songwriter and storyteller from Kyoto, Japan currently living in New York. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13, and took up the guitar shortly after.
“I blend folk music and unique sonic soundscapes to transport my audience to another place and time with songs inspired by culture, travel, and the beautiful people I have been fortunate to meet,” he says.
In 2000, Tsukamoto received a scholarship to Boston’s Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston, Interoceanico, “inter-oceanic,” which is comprised musicians from different continents, including Latin Grammy-winning Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records, and Tsukamoto has released three solo albums, “Solo,” “Heartland” and “Places.”
“I mostly don’t use the pick,” he said of his guitar playing. “With finger-style I can be more detailed.”
His music has been described as eclectic and meditative, and he says it’s a product of writing in different places, though his actual songwriting process varies.
“Sometimes when I go to different places music comes easily,” Tsukamoto said. “When I sit down and write, sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t. So it’s not always the same way.
“I mix everything now,” he said when asked how he describes his music. “It’s kind of hard to categorize.”
Tsukamoto has been leading concerts internationally, including several appearances at Blue Note in New York City with his group, and on Japanese National Television (NHK). In 2018, he won second place in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship, and now performs throughout the U.S. and around the world. He’ll be playing in Bellows Falls for the first time, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Stage 33 Live.
Jazzreview.com summed it up as, “… chops, passion and warmth. Zealously recommended!” And in the upcoming show, new journeys are on the horizon.
“I have a new album coming out next week I’ll be bringing,” Tsukamoto said. “It’s been five years since my last release, so I’m very excited to share new music.”
