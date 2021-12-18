A single venue was not enough. Jasper Johns needed two major American museums to host his 90th year birthday retrospective (91st to be precise, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic).
“Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror” is currently spread between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of Modern Art in New York City — each exhibiting 250 of his artworks.
The two exhibitions have been designed as separate but complementary experiences. They are based on a dual structure that draws on the artist’s lifelong fascination with mirroring and doubles, so that each half of the exhibition echoes and reflects the other. Organized in largely chronological order, the retrospective presents pairs of related galleries — one in each city — that offer varied perspectives on the artist’s turns of mind in a wide variety of media.
Johns was born in Georgia in 1930 and grew up in South Carolina where he briefly attended the University of South Carolina. He moved to New York in the early 1950s, at that time the center of the art world, where he found a scene dominated by Abstract Expressionism. In a grand gesture, he destroyed all his previous artworks before getting there, giving himself a fresh start.
Johns’ first major work “Flag” (1954-55) broke from Abstract Expressionism with his visual representation of recognizable quotidian objects, well known to Americans (and by most non-American). The flag carries a host of connotations and meanings that shift from individual to individual — some viewers read national pride or freedom in the image, while others will imperialism and oppression.
This plurality of perceptions makes it the ideal subject for Johns’ effort to explore different interpretations. Doing so, he intentionally blurred the lines between high art and everyday life with his choice of widely known subject matter.
The painting was created by combining panels, paint and encaustic (a mixture of pigment and melted wax that captures the paint’s drip, smears, and brushstrokes). Beneath the flag’s familiar stripes, the observer can make out a collage of newspapers scraps whose dates locate this commonplace symbol within a particular time.
The artist expanded the concept exploring different versions of the flag: “Three Flags” (1958) is a flag within a flag within a flag; “White Flag” (1955) is a white “ghost like” version; and “Flags” (1968) is an orange, green and black interpretation of the red, white and blue.
Johns then capitalized on the success of “Flag” and used other subjects, also widely-known, such as coffee cans subbing as a brush holder in “Painting Bronze” (1964), shooting targets in “Target” (1955), a broom in “Fool’s House,” a “Flashlight” (1960), a slice of “Bread” (1969), numbers in “0 through 9” (1961), and a disc in “Scott Fagan Record” (1970), among others.
“Things the mind already knows,” he aptly said. The artist “depersonalized” these subjects from their everyday practical purpose taking them to the aesthetic realm.
There is a humorous side to Johns’ work too. He created “Ale Cans,” a 1964 hand-painted bronze sculpture that, according to legend, was inspired by Willem de Kooning’s snide remark that Leo Castelli, Johns’ dealer, was so skilled he could sell beer cans. Johns’ sculpture was promptly sold and the ale cans became one of his most recognizable motifs, reappearing throughout his work in a variety of media over several decades.
Conversely, as Holland Cotter wrote in The New York Times, “For the past quarter-century Johns has been mapping ‘the psychological terrain of aging,’ creating a rigorous visual diary that acknowledges the fears, the needs, and the resolve to carry on” in the late stage of one’s lifetime. These paintings, mostly not seen before this show, are, as expected, dark and somber in nature.
Through the painterly, deadpan visual power of his work, Johns created a coherent and unique visual language. Simply, a Jasper Johns artwork looks like Jasper Johns artwork — it has immediate recognition, one of the factors that reflects greatness of an artist. His approach to selection of images plus his own, distinctive painting style made him one of the most American of all American artists.
The current art criticism canon focuses mostly on social and political engagement of art as parameters of quality — and Johns’ works are admittedly neither. However, his output is best enjoyed for its beauty alone — a quality not often sought in art nowadays. So, here is a radical proposal: Beauty is back! Let the evaluation of art begin again the positive emotional involvement of the beholder.
As Arthur Schopenhauer, the 19th century German philosopher who wrote extensively on aesthetics, contended: ”Beauty is a cathartic to the mind, lifting us for a moment above the pull of desire and the boredom of gratification, which are the usual conditions of life.” In other words, beautiful artworks arouse positive, good, and warm feelings to the observer — the so-called pleasurable aesthetic experience one feels when faced with beauty.
In summary, given the beauty of Johns’ work, and its uniqueness, its seven decades in the spotlight and its large output, it is postulated that Jasper Johns, besides being the most American of all American artists, is also the greatest American artist alive — and arguably, the greatest living artist in the world as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.