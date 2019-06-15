Award-winning Vermont independent filmmaker Jay Craven will present his newest picture, “Wetware,” this summer at dates throughout Vermont and New England. The film is based on the novel by Craig Nova. Director Craven will attend many screenings and lead post-screening discussion.
“Wetware,” filmed in Burlington, Brattleboro, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, tells a story of what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world precariously close to today’s. The film is set in a time and place where there are tough and tedious jobs no one wants to do — and people down on their luck who volunteer for genetic modifications to gain the focus, stamina and synthesized sense of well-being that makes them right for this work. With business booming, programmers at Galapagos Wetware up the stakes by producing high-end prototypes, Jack and Kay, for more sensitive jobs like space travel, counterterrorism, and deep cover espionage.
“Wetware’s” cast includes Morgan Wolk (“The Affair”), Jerry O’Connell (“Stand By Me,” “Jerry McGuire”), Cameron Scoggins (“The Deuce,” “Nashville”), Nicole Shalhoub (“The Good Wife”), Aurélia Thiérrée (“Aurelia’s Oratorio”), Matt Salinger (“Captain America”) and Garret Lee Hicks (“The Americans”). Vermont actors including Rusty DeWees, Allan Nicholls, Dan Levintritt, Ariel Zevon and Emmy-winner Gordon Clapp.
A partial list of summer film dates includes:
- Friday, Thursday, June 21-27: Montpelier – Savoy Theater
- Sunday, June 23: Stowe – Town Hall Theater
- Thursday, June 27: Putney – Next Stage Arts
- Wednesday-Saturday, July 10-13: St. Johnsbury – Catamount Arts,
- Thursday, July 11: Burlington – Merrill’s Roxy Theater, 6:30 and 8:40 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 17: Greensboro – Highland Center for the Arts
- Friday, July 18: Hanover, N.H. – Hopkins Center, Dartmouth College,
- Sunday, Aug. 18: Weston – Weston Playhouse
For details or more information, check local websites or go online to www.kingdomcounty.org. A “Wetware” film trailer is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/178329080.
