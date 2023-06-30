Following a glorious return to form last year after a two-year hiatus, the annual Jeezum Crow Festival brings another stacked lineup of roots and jam-based bands for its eighth edition July 7-8 at Jay Peak Resort’s Stateside Amphitheater in Jay.

The two-day music fest features such seminal acoustic bands as the ever-eclectic Colorado bluegrass band Leftover Salmon (July 7) and the pioneering Yonder Mountain String Band (July 8), while standout southern Vermont-based group The Devil Makes Three headlines on July 8.

