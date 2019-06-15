The Starship is coming to Stowe and lands at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center for a show at 7 p.m. June 23. The band Jefferson Starship, with lineage that goes way back to the days of Jefferson Airplane and the heady days of the mid-1960s San Francisco, then the psychedelic capital of the world, brings some of that early mystique and lots of baby-boomer musical nostalgia to its performances.
The current band has at least one performing link to the original Starship created by founding Jefferson Airplane member Paul Kantner who died in 2015. Singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter David Freiberg’s imprint was all over the original Fillmore-era San Francisco sound. He started Quicksilver Messenger Service, an early rock band from the 1960s that often shared the bill with the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. Freiberg was also a member of Jefferson Airplane, and co-wrote one of Jefferson Starship’s all-time biggest hits, “Jane.”
The rest of the band has impressive musical credentials as well and enough “street cred” with the origins of the San Francisco sound to make this band an important link to that psychedelic portal.
Jefferson Starship rose from the ashes of Jefferson Airplane after several members, including bassist Jack Cassidy and lead guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, left to form the blues trio Hot Tuna.
Starship founder Paul Kantner formed the band and between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum albums, 20 hit singles, and sold out concerts worldwide. Today’s incarnation of Jefferson Starship says on its website that it “remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Airplane Starship legacy by staying true to the original spirit of the music.”
Drummer Donny Baldwin became part of the San Francisco music scene in the early ‘70s and played with the Elvin Bishop Band. He did his first stint with Jefferson Starship from 1981 to 1989. Later he joined the Jerry Garcia Band. He’s played with the best of the 1960s, 1970s bands including Kenny Loggins, Pablo Cruise, Chuck Berry, Van Morrison, Ronnie Montrose, Greg Allman and Heart.
Chris Smith joined Jefferson Starship in 1998 as the band’s keyboardist. He’s performed film and television music including “CSI” and the Academy Awards telecast. He plays piano and (synth) bass simultaneously. Lead guitarist Jude Gold joined Jefferson Starship in the summer of 2012 and performed with Kantner.
Cathy Richardson joined Jefferson Starship in 2008, taking over the vocal role made famous by Jefferson Airplane member and singer Grace Slick. Richardson starred as Janis Joplin in the original Off Broadway cast of “Love, Janis” and has toured the U.S. as lead singer with Joplin’s original band Big Brother and the Holding Company. Slick invited Richardson to sing in her place as Jefferson Airplane accepted its Lifetime Achievement Award at a Grammy Merit Awards Concert. From videos and recordings Richardson’s singing is powerful. She’s more Grace Slick than Grace Slick it would appear.
Jefferson Starship will perform music that defined a generation while spanning several decades. While once their music was part of pop culture, today songs such as “Volunteers,” “White Rabbit,” “Wooden Ships,” “Somebody to Love,” “Today,” “Miracles,” “Count on Me,” “Fast Buck Freddie,” “Jane” and “Find Your Way Back” don’t get much airplay except on oldies radio. That’s a shame as the music was powerful stuff back then and remains so today.
Jefferson Starship’s performance in Stowe looks to be a high point in this back-to-the-music baby boomer summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.