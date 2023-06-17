The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival started out small over 20 years ago and producer Candi Sawyer who founded it. “I didn’t ever think it would go this far. I really thought that one year was going to be it but then you think five years, then you think 10, and here we are for our 22nd annual,” she said.
It’s a testament to the festival’s popularity with bands and audiences alike, and it takes place Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, this year with over a dozen world-class bluegrass artists, engaging workshops, and variety of food vendors.
“I’m trying this year to switch it up a little bit and bring some different (bands) than what we’ve had,” Sawyer said. “And, of course, we still have the old favorites, too.”
“This is our third or fourth time (at the festival),” said Christopher Malpass of the The Malpass Brothers. “We love it — it’s one of our favorites.”
If you don’t know The Malpass Brothers, one of the great things about music festivals is that there’s a good chance you’ll find a new band you love.
“Authentic as stone-ground grits, hush puppies and barbecue — and every bit as good,” the band’s website says.
“We’re traditional country and write our own music and we’re really excited to be there and entertain the folks, we want them to have a good time,” Christopher Malpass said by phone recently.
He and his younger brother Taylor began playing professionally alongside their dad, performing in churches. Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7, and Taylor was playing mandolin by the time he was 10.
Their latest album, “Lonely Street” (released May 12), is new, traditional country music that “sounds as if it were curated from a smoke-filled, classic country jukebox.” Chris Malpass wrote the majority of the songs, and said, “I do most of the songwriting but if (Taylor will) come up with an idea I’ll try to ride it and we’ll bounce it off of each other, yes, ma’am.”
“Sometimes the lyrics come first but a lot of times when I write I’m writing with the melody in mind, most of the time it kind of comes at one time,” he added. “I’ll go through spells where I just don’t write anything and all of a sudden, you’re going through a spell where you’re inspired and it seems a lot easier — you can just ride along in that time.”
The Malpass Brothers made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and have shared the stage with some of the biggest artists in bluegrass and country, including Willie Nelson and a seven-year run opening for Merle Haggard.
“We were kind of in awe given the chance to do that but at the same time he became like family to us. It was a dream come true,” Malpass said. You can see them at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and later that day at 8:30 p.m.
Each year Sawyer puts out a survey to get audience feedback and said, “I tally up how many people are interested and that’s how I determine most of (the lineup).”
“We have an exciting one this year,” she said about the workshops offered. “An education workshop geared towards the kids but even the adults will enjoy it. (Valerie Smith) is so energetic and she’ll go right out into the audience with people. She’s going to talk about the history of the music and what different instruments do and it’s an entertaining, very energetic show.”
That takes place Friday, June 23, in Fernan’s Playhouse, and you don’t have to play an instrument to take part.
“Especially with the kids, a lot of them don’t play yet and it gets them excited and makes them want to,” Sawyer said. “Another really nice one that’s happening this year is the History of the Country Gentlemen. This year (we have) one of the original members of the Country Gentlemen so there’s a lot of history there.”
The Country Gentlemen Tribute band is a group of seasoned musicians who pay tribute to that legendary bluegrass group. They take the stage at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Fernan’s Plalyhouse.
You can also see Sawyer’s own band with her husband, The Seth Sawyer Band, as part of the lineup, as well as fan-favorites The Gibson Brothers.
“They have to be with us,” Sawyer said. “But this year, Eric’s son — Kelly Gibson — is going to have his own show on the main stage on Sunday which is exciting.”
So, break out your pearl-snap shirts, oversize cowboy hats, and boots for the full experience.
