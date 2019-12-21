TUNBRIDGE – The year 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the first Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, an event that has become among the most popular festivals of its kind in the Northeast. Running June 24-28 at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds, the 2020 lineup features 20 roots music favorites, headlined by the Grammy-winning Del McCoury Band, the Gibson Brothers and Seldom Scene.
The years have seen a gradual expansion in Jenny Brook’s programming, with long-running traditions like the pre-festival barn dance & potluck and after-hours jams at the Sugar House Stage joined by more recent additions like the Bluegrass University musical education program and nightly film screenings for kids. Attendees are invited to camp out on site at the fairgrounds, with a variety of rough and deluxe camping options available to ticketholders.
“We’re fortunate to have cultivated a loyal audience that returns to us year after year,” says organizer Candi Sawyer. “Twenty years is long enough to see people who attended with their parents as children returning with their own kids, and we still feel like we’re getting better every time.”
The 2020 lineup ranks among Jenny Brook’s most star-studded. Del McCoury’s love affair with bluegrass dates back to the early 1960s, when he began as a featured sideman with the genre’s originator Bill Monroe. Since then he has collected 31 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, as well as a pair of Grammy Awards with his Del McCoury Band. Backed by a quartet of ace sidemen, including sons Ronnie and Robbie, the band has recorded a string of acclaimed LPs over the past quarter-century. Their collaborations with Steve Earle and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band have also helped the band reach a broad crossover audience.
Other highlights this year include the aforementioned Gibson Brothers (two-time IBMA Entertainers of the Year) and progressive bluegrass pioneers Seldom Scene, as well as the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Malpass Brothers, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, and Donna Ulisse & The Poor Mountain Boys, with 13 other acclaimed performers spread across multiple stages throughout the Festival.
Advance passes and day tickets to the 2020 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival are available now at a discounted early-bird rate at http://jennybrookbluegrass.com/tickets/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.