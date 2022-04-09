Jim Thompson’s new musical “Halfway House,” a humorous but sensitive look at life in a psychiatric transitional facility, came in part from his years of employment in Vermont’s mental health field.
“In the middle ‘80s, I started working at Spruce Mountain Inn in Plainfield,” he said, referring to the private psychiatric facility. “There were some clients I thought were staff the way they talked. And there were some staff I thought maybe were clients.
“And I thought, wouldn’t that be an interesting play to have that confusion, and to have the audience a little confused?”
The Barre Opera House will present the world premiere of “Halfway House,” Thompson’s musical about life in a psychiatric transitional facility, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16.
The story takes place in a group home for young adults with moderate psychiatric problems. Designed as a stepping-stone from mental institutions to independent living in the community, it’s also designed to make money — and only the wealthy need apply.
Max and Claire are residents who fall in love, but their relationship is challenged with the arrival of bad boy Frank who becomes Claire’s new love interest. And that’s just one of the conflicts that spice up life at the lively group home!
“Halfway There” boasts a cast of 17 Vermonters. Many are seasoned veterans of central Vermont theater, and a few are locals new to the stage. Leading lady Erin Rathier-Bogart, an actress and singer from Australia, had no intention of becoming a Vermonter when arriving for her honeymoon just before the pandemic made her return home impossible. Leading man, Peter Bowley is a graduate of Burlington High School and the NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he majored in drama.
Thompson is perhaps better known as a musical entertainer than as a playwright (or mental health worker). It’s from his work with his band Stretch ’n’ the Limits that most of the music emanated.
“It’s a mix,” he said. “When I get the trio together, we do old rock ’n’ roll, country; we do gospel, calypso; so it’s a variety. Some of it is as close to classical as I would write. There’s kind of one of everything almost.”
In the pit will be Daniel Bruce on piano, Steve Sawyer on saxophones and clarinet, led by music director Dov Michael Schiller on percussion, all well-known professional Vermont musicians.
Thompson has been a Montpelier resident since his family moved there in 1956. A 1972 graduate of Montpelier High School, he pursued a career in education including 21 years at the Union Elementary School in Montpelier. All the time he enjoyed his sideline, performing as a solo entertainer and with his band.
Thompson has now fulfilled his 30-plus year dream of completing a full-length musical. The process of writing and composing the show proved to be the training ground for the playwright-composer.
Perhaps it started at a playwriting session of the Green Mountain Poetry Workshop in Johnson.
“If there’s a gun on the mantelpiece, it ought to go off in the play,” Thompson remembered being told. “I thought about a wall right down the middle that was just enough to annoy the audience — and that be the visual theme for the play?
“Somewhere in there I came up with: What if this were an old resort from the 1930s and ‘40s? And with the wall down, it used to be one big ballroom?” Thompson said.
Thompson quickly wrote a couple of scenes and songs. The fourth song in the show, he had written 30 years ago. But it never went anywhere until 2018 when he found a writing coach, Tamar Cole, a playwright herself.
“I needed a Hammerstein, I needed a partner,” Thompson said. “We started in September of 2018, and she made me sign a contract that I would work two hours a day. By February of 2019, the dialogue was done.”
Thompson got 17 friends together, rented a room at Montpelier’s Center for Arts and Learning, and had a reading.
“There was a piano there, so every once in a while I’d play part of a song,” Thompson said. “Tamar said that she knew it was good, but hearing it with the music, she said, ‘You have to do something with it!”
Thompson shopped the show around, but then COVID hit. Fortuitously, this past summer, though, he ran into Naomi Flanders, a local community opera and theater producer.
“She saw me in Shaw’s and said, ‘You know what? I think we ought to do that musical, just get it on stage,’” Thompson said. “That was the catalyst. In November we started.”
