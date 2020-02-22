With the release of her first album, Joanne Garton, of Montpelier, joins Alasdair Fraser, Laura Risk, Bonnie Rideout and Natalie McMaster in the rarified field of Scottish fiddling you should own.
On “The Bee’s Knees,” Garton, who is supported by a number of very talented local musicians, shows us the tone and taste that the top tier of fiddlers have. Her fiddling is as smooth as the best single-malt Scotch. The tone is warm and comforting. Her choice of material shows she can compose as well as present the traditional Scottish fiddle repertoire with interest and care.
Scottish fiddling hasn’t captured the listening public’s ear in America the way Irish fiddling has. I’m not sure why that is, considering that the Scottish, to my ears, is prettier in general and often more emotional. There are links to classical music as the Scottish fiddlers often have a piano accompaniment or cello. Guitars, banjos, accordions and flutes are found less frequently on Scottish fiddle recordings.
Garton brought in a talented crew of musicians to play on “The Bee’s Knees.” Her musical partner in the duo The Turning Stile, Aaron Marcus, contributes some lovely piano as does Quebec-based Nicholas Williams, who co-produced with Garton and mixed the album. Michael Ayles handles the limited number of guitar parts with tasteful rhythm. We get just a stitch of Scottish border pipes from Hollis Easter, a New Yorker. East Montpelier’s Colin McCaffrey was the recording engineer.
While this album is just nine tracks and 45 minutes, we get 25 different tunes as the tracks mostly include several melodies. Garton composed three melodies; we hear her solo and dark rendition of Mark O’Connor’s “Appalachia Waltz,” as well as popular traditional melodies like Flora MacDonald’s “The Banks,” a very difficult tune attributed to Parazotti and Loch Glassie.
Garton gives a nod to Irish fiddle music with track eight, “The Irish Influence,” which includes “The Yellow Tinker,” “Dogs Among the Bushes” and “Touching Cloth.” Her sensibility to this cousin to Scottish fiddling is spot on.
Garton, a native of Ottawa, learned Scottish fiddling by visiting Scotland and through listening to the music that emanates from Cape Breton as well as influences from Ireland, England, Quebec, Appalachia and New England. She also dances the Scottish step and Highland dances, which you’ll have to see in one of her live performances.
Regarding her approach to music and performing Garton says, “The tunes inspire a journey. Despite my best intentions to track my route, all I can do is go along for the ride.”
Garton describes “The Bee’s Knees” as an “audial journey through many happy memories of musical relationships and the seeds to grow so many more.”
Joanne Garton has shown on “The Bee’s Knees” that Irish music-prone central Vermont can produce an exciting Scottish musician and a noteworthy recording.
