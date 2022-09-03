Fast-rising singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun brings her cathartic folk-pop to the Higher Ground Ballroom Sept. 10, the first of only three headline dates on her “Purple Haze” tour.
The tour name is not a nod to the classic Jimi Hendrix song, though Oladokun cites Hendrix as a major influence on her music. Rather, it’s a new emotionally driven single she wrote while in Los Angeles after some wildfires, released in May ahead of her forthcoming album.
“It almost feels like we might be on our way out as a species but there are wonderful things like family, friends, partners, dogs — things that inspire us towards beauty and excitement,” she says of the song in a news release. “Even if this all ends, it was worth the experience.”
The song — one of several Oladokun singles released this year — follows a breakout 2021 for the Arizona-raised, Nashville-based artist, 30, who is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. (Her given name Joy is a nod to her father, whose own first name Ayo is Yoruban for joy.)
Her breakthrough major-label debut, last year’s intensely poignant “In Defense of My Own Happiness,” was lauded as one of the year’s best albums.
Rolling Stone praised it as “one of the year’s most uplifting listens,” while Billboard called her “one of the best modern lyricists” and American Songwriter dubbed her “a master storyteller.”
“She oozes energy that shifts a room’s center of gravity and makes you happy for it,” said Vanity Fair. “It is charisma and she has it in spades.”
Oladokun was also named a member of the inaugural #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021 and one of the NPR Music/Slingshot 2021 Artists to Watch, while her songs were featured on popular TV shows “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Producing a steady stream of compelling new songs from her East Nashville home studio, Oladokun also has collaborated with the likes of Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris and Vermont’s own Noah Kahan.
And she embarked on her first-ever headline tour last spring, performing at Bonnaroo and the Newport Folk Festival, while also supporting Morris and My Morning Jacket in August and September. (Oladokun opens for My Morning Jacket Sept. 15 at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion.)
In July, she told the Boston Globe that her next album “will incorporate hints of hip-hop” with “production help from longtime Dr. Dre associate Mike Elizondo.”
“I find hip-hop to be a form of folk,” she said. “We as Americans sometimes refuse to acknowledge city life, what it’s like in rent-controlled buildings.”
“Hip-hop is the only music that has consistently documented that,” she added. “It’s important to me — I wanted to draw those parallels.”
Growing up in Casa Grande, Arizona, Oladokun was inspired to start playing guitar after watching video footage of Tracy Chapman paying homage to Nelson Mandela during his 70th birthday tribute at Wembley Arena.
Oladokun started writing her own songs and eventually worked full-time for nearly six years as a guitar player at the local church. After college in Orange County, California, she moved to Los Angeles and delved into songwriting.
She also “quit the church and came out of the closet,” she says, adding: “I got to a point where I was like, ‘If God exists, he does not care that I’m gay. With all of the things happening, he cannot give a s---.’”
“I feel like it’s not an accident; I’m a queer Black woman writing and making music.”
The captivating troubadour says that “music is a vehicle of catharsis” for her, adding: “When you listen to me, I want you to feel like you’ve taken an emotional shower.”
“I write a lot of sad songs, but I always push for a sliver of a silver lining or glimmer of hope it could be better.”
And Oladokun says that she and her band bring a high-energy performance to their live proceedings.
“I grew up in church, but I also grew up playing in and listening to a lot of rock bands,” she told the Willamette Weekly in April. “We’re playing everything live, and it’s really fun and visceral.”
