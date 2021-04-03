Started as a solo side project by Vermont native Kalmia Traver of Burlington-born indie dance-pop group Rubblebucket, Brooklyn-based Kalbells has blossomed into a vibrant four-piece band that’s in full bloom on its sophomore album “Max Heart,” released last week on the Burlington-born, Brooklyn-based label NNA Tapes.
“This album is totally informed by the band,” Traver said last week in a phone interview from the rooftop of her Brooklyn apartment. “In my personal music writing practice, I feel like I have to create a garden and plant whatever seeds come my way, sprinkle the seeds of the cosmic creation station.”
“But I was picking flowers that I thought would really work well with our instrumentation, who we are as musicians, and the groove, the sound that we cultivated over a few years of touring on ‘Ten Flowers.’”
The album arrives nearly four years after “Ten Flowers,” Traver’s 2017 debut as Kalbells, which followed a challenging time in her life that included being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013 and “uncoupling” from her partner of 11 years, Alex Toth, with whom she cofounded Rubblebucket.
Atwood Magazine called the mostly solo and electronic album an “outpouring of joy, love and self-care” that “highlights the unique qualities she possesses as a writer.”
Now cancer-free for nearly eight years, Traver, 37, who grew up near Woodstock in Taftsville, has clearly found kindred spirits in her fellow Kalbells members: Sarah Pedinotti (vocals, synth bass), Angelica Bess (vocals) and Zoë Brecher (drums).
Initially members of her touring band whom she had mostly met through the Brooklyn indie music scene, the three musicians became full-on members of the band, discovering a remarkable chemistry in the process.
“It’s a weaving of our creativities which, to me, makes it 20 million times more exciting,” Traver said of the new album.
That excitement pulses through “Max Heart,” which Traver produced and recorded with the band — in addition to adding vocals, synths, sax, flute and percussion. She also mixed the 10-song album entirely herself at her home studio, with stellar results, last spring during the first wave of COVID-19 in New York City.
“I happened to be alone in my apartment, so I put all my energy towards mixing this album,” she said. “It was a little lonely, but I had this massive project to keep me bobbing along.”
A gloriously infectious set of sunny and trippy indie-pop, “Max Heart” shines with a radiance that reflects the joyful, playful and sensual dynamic of this talented female foursome.
Traver’s visual lyrics provide vivid imagery throughout, and especially on two songs with impressive accompanying YouTube videos. “Hump the Beach,” “a love and lust song for Earth,” is a super fun romp that’s nicely enhanced by Adam Dotson’s “flugabone” playing. And “Purplepink,” which Traver wrote with Bess and Pedinotti, rides a funky synth groove to great effect.
The frisky and deeply funky “Pickles” is another album highlight that’s taken up a notch with rapping by Miss Eaves, aka Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Shanthony Exum. Breezy standouts include the sultry jazz of “Flute Windows Open in the Rain” and the dreamy “Poppy Tree.”
The languid “Diagram of Me Sleeping” features gorgeous sax work by Traver, while the lilting title track closer is adorned with nimble piano work by Matt Mitchell. And “Big Lake” mesmerizes with hypnotic drum and bass as well as subtle yet effective synthesizer work by Jason Lindner and Weston Minissali.
Traver wrote the latter song a few years ago after swimming in one of the deepest parts of Lake Champlain. “I’m afraid of deep water and big things lurking under deep water,” she said. “It was really just shaking off some fear.”
“I don’t think I cured myself at all of the fear,” she added with a laugh, “but being aware is a fruitful place.”
Traver said she always enjoys her visits to Vermont. “I love Vermont so much,” she said. “That’s a lifelong connection for me.”
“I wrote all of ‘Ten Flowers’ at my parents’ house in Taftsville, and I love going there to write,” she said. “It’s kind of like my favorite place to write in the world.”
“They always created such a creative environment for us when we were kids, and they want nothing more than for us to feel at home and that we can be ourselves and wild and free,” she said about her parents. “So I’m really embracing that when I go back.”
Traver also revealed that Rubblebucket recently recorded an album of new material. “We’re really hoping to have some new music ready in time for when shows can happen again,” she said. “It’s in the oven baking.”
‘Max Heart’ is available at kalbells.bandcamp.com/album/max-heart Kalbells will celebrate the release of the album with a live-stream performance April 17 from the Brooklyn music venue C’mon Everybody. For more information, go online to www.cmoneverybody.com
