SPA Residency

Kate Arslambakova will use her time as resident SPA artist to immerse herself and build a consistent body of paintings for her solo exhibition in the fall season of 2023.

 Courtesy Studio Place Arts

BARRE — Studio Place Arts has selected local artist Ekaterina (Kate) Arslambakova for its Studio Residency Program from November 2022 to October 2023. Arslambakova has exhibited her abstract geometric paintings and portraiture in several SPA shows in the past year, including “Now You See It” and “That Cat.”

In fall 2015, SPA piloted a Studio Residency Program that would give an emerging artist in the greater Barre-Montpelier area a small private studio for 11 months and a guaranteed exhibition at the conclusion of the residency, providing the artists with an incentive to build a new body of work for exhibition.

