BARRE — Studio Place Arts has selected local artist Ekaterina (Kate) Arslambakova for its Studio Residency Program from November 2022 to October 2023. Arslambakova has exhibited her abstract geometric paintings and portraiture in several SPA shows in the past year, including “Now You See It” and “That Cat.”
In fall 2015, SPA piloted a Studio Residency Program that would give an emerging artist in the greater Barre-Montpelier area a small private studio for 11 months and a guaranteed exhibition at the conclusion of the residency, providing the artists with an incentive to build a new body of work for exhibition.
The dedicated space and nearly yearlong timeframe for the SPA Residency program contrasts with shorter terms for many other artist residency opportunities. The SPA program provides artists with a rare opportunity to experiment with work while finding ways to integrate art with work and family responsibilities.
Arslambakova will use her time at SPA to immerse herself and build a consistent body of paintings for her solo exhibition in the fall season 2023, which she plans to use in her future applications to MFA programs.
She will continue working on abstract works, which she describes as “drawing their inspiration from biological and medical sciences.” These graphically bold, richly toned and layered works will be displayed in groups and singularly, playing with marks, space and color and connections with shapes. Additionally, Arslambakova will develop portraits, often of people she knows well. She enjoys “looking at faces and finding planes and how they fit together to capture the feeling of people.”
Arslambakova and her family moved to central Vermont in 2021 from Maryland so that they could be closer to the natural world and enjoy hiking and gardening. She described having “stumbled on SPA while walking around Barre.”
As a former member of the Baltimore County Arts Guild, Arslambakova explained she “was looking for my tribe” in Vermont and this compelled her to seek out the residency at SPA. While at SPA, she will share her experience with setting up gallery shows and her background in educational programs and art history.
“We are always looking for ways to provide artists with expanded opportunities and this residency program has provided essential resources to help jump-start the careers of a diverse group of creatives, noted Sue Higby, SPA’s executive director. “We are keenly aware that especially as the economy tightens, the residency program is desired by many emerging artists.”
Go online to www.studioplacearts.com or call 802-479-7069 for more information about SPA’s Studio Residency Program.
