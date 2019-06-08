Stymied by bad weather in January, Katie Trautz’ CD release concert for her latest album “Passage” will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Willey Building on Main St. in Cabot, presented by Cabot Arts. The concert promises to be an evening filled with the new material Trautz wrote for the album along with classic old country music songs, and fiddle tunes with special guest performers.
“Passage” is a collection of original music Trautz wrote over the past decade, with echoes of honky-tonk, Appalachian music, and modern Americana. The songs are a reflection of some profound life changes Trautz faced with the death of her mother and the birth of her son.
Trautz said that, “music became an outpouring of expression, thought and feeling during a tumultuous time. The decision to create an album that reflects the complicated passage between childhood and adulthood was a deliberate one, closing a chapter of songwriting, and turning the page to open a new phase of creativity.”
Trautz has 11 albums to her credit including at least four with the band Wooden Dinosaur, and three with the duo Mayfly. “Passage” is her second solo album, but the focus on original music sets it apart from her previous records.
“Even with the delay in having this concert,” Trautz said, “my number-one motivation is to celebrate the release of this album.”
Accompanying Trautz, who plays guitar and fiddle, are Julia Wayne on voice and several instruments. She is Trautz’ partner in Mayfly. Michael Roberts from Guilford is a member of Wooden Dinosaur and will play guitar.
“He is also celebrating a new album and may sing a few tunes from that album “Mixed Emotions,” Trautz said.
The evening’s entertainment will include all the songs from “Passage,” and additional tunes including classic old country songs from the Louvin Brothers and Lefty Frizzell. Also included in the program are special guests for fiddle tunes and close harmony singing. Trautz said Jeff Fellinger, a local song leader who has led a Village Harmony Tour, is on the program as well as Cabot residents, singer-songwriters Dana and Sue Robinson.
Discussing her new album, which took some reviewers and listeners by surprise, Trautz agreed that the songs and album “are not ‘traditional’ music.” She said the CD is a work of “eclectic original songs.”
“Creating new music is exciting to me and a new challenge to me which I enjoyed very much,” Trautz said. “I’m writing music for myself as a mode of expression. My audience is varied and broad and they are open to new music. New music brings together my many interests not simply traditional music.”
To clarify her musical journey, Trautz who plays Appalachian and Cajun music on fiddle in several bands, said, “I’m writing music to express my thought and feelings while experimenting. I don’t think of myself as a traditional musician, I think of myself as a fiddle player.”
Like many musicians who venture away from the music they are best known for, Trautz said she doesn’t want to be put in a box.
“It feels good to be a musician who can play many different styles and genres.”
As a popular hometown performer this much anticipated concert by Katie Trautz is expected to fill the Willey Building.
