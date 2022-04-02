A relatively frequent and ever-popular presence in the Burlington area, genre-blurring keyboard wizard Marco Benevento is known for his rousing live shows, where dancing is in abundance and his compelling compositions are taken to new heights.
The singular keyboardist, 44, and his new trio — bassist Karina Rykman and drummer Dave “DB” Butler — take over the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge Friday in advance of a forthcoming album, simply titled “Benevento.”
Scheduled for release June 10 on the independent Royal Potato Family label — which he cofounded in 2009 — the album is a follow-up to Benevento’s 2019 album, “Let it Slide.”
Produced by Leon Michel (The Arcs, Lee Fields), “Let it Slide” stands as one of Benevento’s most accessible sets to date, delivering upbeat dance tunes and catchy pop melodies — which Benevento described as “hot dance piano rock” — and deftly crafted compositions.
“Benevento” the album is a looser affair that Benevento the musician produced and engineered himself. He also played all instruments except for guest percussion from Mamadouba “Mimo” Camara — a renowned dancer and percussionist from West Africa who lives near Benevento in New York’s Hudson River Valley — on a handful of songs and some backing vocal appearances by his wife and kids.
Holed up in his former home studio in Woodstock (he now has a bigger home studio) amid stacks of gear in varying states of repair — he describes it as “wall-to-wall keyboards, mics, amps (and) drums” — Benevento started experimenting with different sounds, which he recorded in layers to 4-track tape.
He cites the West African electronic psychedelia of artists like Kiki Gyan, Francis Bebey and William Onyeabor as inspiration for the rhythmic and repetitive tunes, which Benevento built into rich sound mosaics that are adventurous and infectious.
“I guess all my records are kind of experimental and weird, but this one is really unique,” says Benevento in a news release. “Records are just snapshots of time, and this is from a time when it was just me, dialing knobs and making mixes and inventing how things could sound.”
Self-described as “small-batch psychedelia,” “Benevento” is a captivating set that delivers a winning mix of dance-inducing rhythms and grooves with deft instrumentation and infectious melodies.
“Marco & Mimo,” one of the singles that’s been released, is a buoyant, upbeat and catchy standout enhanced by Camara’s percussion work. Ditto “Winter Rose,” another recently released single that rides a psychedelic soul vibe to great effect.
In short, it’s a decidedly different yet once again super compelling album from one of the most intriguing artists in contemporary music.
