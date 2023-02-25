Killington Music Festival, the Rutland region’s summer classical music school now in its 41st year, is perhaps best-known to the public for its excellent faculty concerts. But, for Maria Fish, Killington’s executive director of more than 20 years, the real gems are the festival’s free community outreach concerts.

“For me personally, the outreach concert series is a treasure that not everybody is aware of,” Fish said. “It’s very important to me, but it’s very important to the students for two reasons. It’s giving them an opportunity to perform for a live audience, and it also gives them the opportunity to give back to the community.

