HANOVER. N.H. – Hear the fascinating result of a 40-year collaboration when the Kronos Quartet performs the music of composer Terry Riley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College. Kronos and Riley will be joined by Riley’s son, guitarist Gyan Riley (“a one-man American-music machine, amicably ranging across the fields of jazz, world music, and post-minimalism” — The New Yorker).
In 1978, Riley and the Kronos met while both were on the faculty at Mills College in Oakland, California. So began a personal and musical friendship that continues to this day and has yielded 27 works for string quartet, including four critically acclaimed albums, a NASA commission and a Grammy-nominated composition. At the Hop, Kronos and Riley perform works drawn from that far-reaching catalog.
In a free artist’s talk at 6:30 p.m. the day of the concert, Kronos founder and first violinist David Harrington and Dartmouth music professor Ted Levin will discuss Kronos and its impact on string quartet repertoire (including more than 1,000 new works and arrangements for string quartet).
For more than 40 years, Kronos has combined a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagining the string quartet experience. In the process, Kronos has become one of the world’s most celebrated and influential ensembles, performing thousands of concerts, releasing more than 60 recordings, commissioning more than 1,000 works and arrangements from many of the world’s most eclectic composers and performers.
Riley is one of the quartet’s favorites. The influence of Riley’s hypnotic, multi-layered, poly-metric, brightly orchestrated Eastern-flavored improvisations and compositions can be heard across the span of contemporary and popular music. A pioneer in the music movement of minimalism, he is best known for works such as his 1964 composition “In C” and 1969 album “A Rainbow in Curved Air,” both considered landmarks of minimalism and important influences on experimental, electronic, and rock music.
Riley’s music is usually based on improvising through a series of modal figures of different lengths. He began experimenting with tape loops in the 1950s and has continued manipulating sound recordings to musical effect, in the studio and in live performances throughout his career. He also has composed using just intonation as well as microtones.
In New York City in the mid-1960s, Riley’s musical collaborators included John Cale and Angus MacLise, who were founding members of the Velvet Underground. Riley is credited as inspiring Cale’s keyboard part on Lou Reed’s composition “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” on the album “The Velvet Underground and Nico,” recorded in 1966. “A Rainbow in Curved Air” (recorded 1968, released 1969) inspired many later developments in electronic music, including Pete Townshend’s organ parts on The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley,” the latter named in tribute to Riley as well as to Meher Baba.
“There is no other composer who has added so many new musical words to our vocabulary, words from so many corners of the musical world,” Harrington said. “Terry introduced Kronos to (musicians and composers) Pandit Pran Nath, Zakir Hussain, Bruce Connor, La Monte Young, Anna Halprin, Hamza El Din, Jon Hassell, and Gil Evans. … In a crazed world laced with violence and destruction he has consistently been a force for peace. Through his gentle leadership a path forward has emerged. Terry sets the standard for what it means to be a musician in our time.”
Says NPR, “Terry Riley often speaks of the sound current that he says is available to all of us all the time. And throughout his work, he invites us all to tune in.”
San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet — Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola), and Sunny Yang (cello) — has pursued a singular artistic vision, combining a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagine the string quartet experience. Kronos has received over 40 awards, including both the Polar Music and Avery Fisher Prize, two of the most prestigious awards given to musicians. In 2018, the group became the first U.S.-based musicians to receive the WOMEX (World Music Expo) Artist Award.
Tickets are $30 and up (40% discount for youth); call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
