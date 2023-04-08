‘We try to make every show an event — from the way we treat our bands to the way we treat our customers to the way we present our shows,” writes Higher Ground founder and co-owner Alex Crothers in a June 1998 letter to Michael Jager of the Burlington design company Jager DiPaolo Kemp.
Crothers, who was 22 at the time and had opened the original Higher Ground venue a couple months earlier in a building that previously housed a Denny’s Restaurant, was pitching the idea of a “regular series of commemorative show posters for our higher-profile concerts to give free to fans when they left the club.”
Now located in a former movie theater in South Burlington, Vermont’s premier night club, is honoring its 25th anniversary with style with a new book that celebrates some of the many posters that were created in a collaborative endeavor with Burlington design company Solidarity of Unbridled Labour (formerly Jager DiPaolo Kemp) and Solidarity’s nonprofit offshoot Iskra Print Collective.
“Echo: A Survey at 25 Years of Sound, Art, and Ink on Paper,” is a stunning new book that includes 367 concert posters along with a treasure trove of liner notes that offer insight into the venue’s storied history, the poster-making process and other anecdotes.
All net proceeds from the sale of the book benefit Iskra, a volunteer-run community space in Burlington founded by Jager and Burton printer Leo Listi in 1996 that’s dedicated to the practice, understanding and appreciation of the printmaking arts.
“There’s a lot of passion here,” says Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy in the liner notes. “What coheres in these images is the work of the music and art communities intertwined and invested in each other.”
Added the Boston Globe: “The book is a document of a scene and a style, and its energy reverberates off the pages, echoes of a quarter-century of shows.”
Crothers, who says he got the concert poster idea after attending a show at the celebrated Fillmore music venue in San Francisco, which handed out full-color prints at the end of the show.
“The concert poster has long been a great medium to mix cutting-edge design and music,” says Crothers in his 1998 letter, “from the Fillmore posters of the ‘60s to the more recent work of artists like Frank Kozik, Coop and Ward Sutton.”
While Higher Ground does pay a fee to the multitude of artists that have created concert posters for the independent concert promotion company and music venue, it mostly covers the cost of ink and paper.
“The whole process around the posters is a labor of love,” said Crothers on Monday in a phone interview. “On the labor side, everyone’s joining in for free — Michael and his team at Solidarity do the design for free, and the designers themselves do most of the printing.”
“There are no rules,” he said. “Sometimes we’ll do three posters in a month, sometimes we won’t do a poster for over three months.”
“We kind of keep it loose because that’s what keeps it fun,” added Crothers. “As soon as you start applying rules to the posters, it’s going to peel back the layers of fun.”
“It’s the whole reason we never involved commerce in the posters either, because we didn’t want that to taint the posters and the ability for them to be beautiful pieces of art and be fun.”
The sheer scope of the book is staggering and stands as a rich testament to the many artists that Higher Ground has hosted in the past quarter century, and to the artistic talent and energy of the Burlington art and design community.
“It was interesting to zoom out,” said Crothers of the book. “Like all of us, we spend our time with our head down, focused on what’s in front of us and what’s ahead of us, and you rarely zoom out far enough to get perspective on it.”
“To see it all pulled into one place, (the expansiveness) really does sort of hit you,” added Crothers. “It’s a little bit of an interesting time capsule.”
“What we tried to do is provide something that anybody could sort of stumble onto this book and appreciate it, either from a macro or a micro level,” he said.
“It tells a little bit of a story, but at the end of the day, it’s just a coffee table book. Or someone who’s been in Burlington for a bunch of years, who’s weaved in and out of going to concerts, can take a look at it and reflect back on the memory of those shows.”
Higher Ground also is celebrating its anniversary during the entire month of April, with giveaways at every show this month, which Crothers said includes free copies of the book in addition to custom-made playing cards, koozies, magnets and pins.
“It’s part of our DNA,” said Crothers of the gift giving.
“We do a lot shows, but we want them all to be special and particular because the people who are coming to the show aren’t coming to every show, they’re coming to that show,” he said. “And that show is, hopefully, very meaningful to them, and that’s a memory they’re going to hold onto for a long time.”
“We do that in a number of different ways,” added Crothers. “Some of it is trying to have amazing venues, whether it’s Higher Ground or Shelburne Museum or Backside 405.”
“They’re all completely different, but we want them all to be special in their own different way and have an impact on you.”
