If the eyes are the window into the soul, what might you see in a photo of a woman on death row?
Artist Rita Fuchsberg saw her next project.
After reading a 1998 article in The New York Times that printed the photos of women on death row, Fuchsberg was inspired to create a series of portraits of them. “Ladies in Waiting” is the installation exhibit that resulted, and it will open in tandem with the member show at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland Saturday, June 8, with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception.
Insanity shines through in one face, fear in another. Next, rage.
“I felt I had caught the spirit of the person, what I thought I saw in the photograph,” Fuchsberg said by phone recently. “It’s not something I can really describe: Was it something in the mood? The eyes? That indescribable either sadness, anger, (or) complete lack of interest; (some) are absolutely crazy.
“Twenty years ago I painted it,” Fuchsberg explained, and submitted it as one of 1,500 artists who applied to an international exhibit with the Texas Moratorium. She was one of 50 accepted.
There are 40 portraits total. Fuchsberg never met the subjects in person, she painted strictly from photos and her own research on what they were accused of, and what the circumstances were.
“I used acrylic paints,” she said. “I only worked with red, grey, green, black and white, I kept the color scheme very controlled. I cut all the photographs out and drew them first with chalk and then I did my regular process of drawing it and darkening the canvas and bringing out the lights and the darks.”
Back then she was interested in the crimes committed, but later the exhibit revealed additional meaning: how the system works.
“How inconsistent it is and how unfairly the death penalty is carried out,” Fuchsberg said. “I don’t love (these women, but) across the board these are poor people who couldn’t afford a good lawyer. It’s an unfair system and that’s one of the points of the show.
“One of them supposedly killed her children, but her throat was slit,” Fuchsberg explained. “She claims she’s innocent and a jury member (said) if they had a picture of her slashed throat (they) never would have voted for the death penalty. That is a typical appeals situation. She’s been on death row since the painting.”
At least 10 of the women killed their husbands or boyfriends, many of whom were battering them. Ten killed children. Six have been executed since the painting was done. The rest are still waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.