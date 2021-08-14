Violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chen, artistic directors of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, like most other musicians, are returning to the concert stage after a year’s hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They recently just had the opportunity to get reacquainted with performing in public before their Vermont festival, Aug. 21-29, with four weeks of concerts at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon, where they are also artistic directors.
“Actually, even before what the performance was like, the first rehearsal was jarring,” Kim said. “Our first rehearsal was with the ECCO (East Coast Chamber Orchestra), and we were doing the Mendelssohn Double Concerto (in D minor for Piano, Violin and Strings). And to have that much sound all at once all around you was so overwhelming — both jarring and so complicated to hear your sound amid all of that.
“On the other hand, the sound was so wonderful,” Kim said. “It was really wonderful how tangible, how physically tangible it was, and that was something that was wonderful to experience. I realized how all of us who are lucky to perform a lot and attend a lot of concerts, have been taking it for granted a little bit.
“It was very emotional for the musicians and audience members,” Kim said. “I expected that from the audience members, but I underestimated that for the musicians.”
The LCCMF 2021 program “Epiphanies,” originally planned for 2020, is an exploration of composers and compositions that were influenced by pivotal events in life. Highlights include extraordinary pieces such as Smetana’s piano trio and Schubert’s “Cello” Quintet, songs from Schumann’s “Year of Song,” and Marc Neikrug’s new chamber opera, “A Song by Mahler.”
Five in-person concerts are scheduled, plus two recitals, and four Inside Pitch Series discussions. The LCCMF Young Artist Quartet will be working on Bartók’s String Quartet No. 1 in master classes with cellist Marcy Rosen and violist Misha Amory, and performing it in a free recital at the end of the week.
Kim, LCCMF’s founder, began his musical career with the Vermont Youth Orchestra. He went on to Cleveland Institute of Music, and Curtis, studying with Jaime Laredo, won the Niccolò Paganini International Competition, concertized throughout the world and settled with Chen, his wife, in Boston.
Neikrug’s “A Song by Mahler,” an LCCMF co-commission, tells of a celebrated concert singer who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano and baritone Kelly Markgraf are joined by clarinetist David Shifrin and the FLUX Quartet.
“She and her husband come to an elevated understanding of their love through their music,” Kim said. “Even before hearing it, I knew from the story and the libretto, that it was going to be profoundly moving.”
The work was previously performed this summer at Chamber Music Northwest, another of the four co-commissioners.
“Everyone I talked to found it so worthwhile and moving,” Kim said. “Lake Champlain will be the fourth performance for the summer.”
Kim cites end-of-life works as another highlight. Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs” will be performed by soprano Arianna Zuckerman with Chen on piano Aug. 21, and for Franz Schubert’s “Cello” Quintet, the Parker will be joined by cellist Marcy Rosen Aug. 22.
“Not every composer’s works take on that kind of dimension that those two did,” Kim said. “It’s like when people can see the other side and can convey that in their music before they leave our Earth. It’s very, very special.”
Kim is looking forward to some of his own performances, beginning with Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Trio in G Major, joining the Strauss on the Aug. 21 opening program.
“It doesn’t really fall in with our theme,” Kim said. “It just happens to be an enjoyably wonderful piece that we thought would kick off the festival. I learned all those Beethoven trios with (Guarneri Quartet violist) Michael Tree. It’s impossible for me to ever, ever play or hear those pieces without his spirit taking over the entire work, hearing his sound in my ear.”
A more unusual favorite is the Clarinet Quintet by Anglo-African composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Aug. 28.
“I’m not a person who believes every piece lost to the world deserves to be brought back,” Kim said. “However, when I heard this, I knew this is going to stay in our standard repertoire for clarinet quintet. This was an early work, apparently written as a response to the Brahms Clarinet Quintet.
“Structurally, it’s not mature,” Kim said. “It would have been wonderful to see him write a piece like this 40 years later, as Brahms did. Maybe it’s a bit like very early Brahms.”
“It’s also David Shifrin’s first time playing it, which is really exciting,” Kim said.
Robert Whipple, the new LCCMF executive director, says, “Please know that we are doing everything that we can to ensure the safety, health and comfort of our artists and audience. This will include reduced capacity audiences at Elley-Long Music Center and other venues. Due to restrictions at our venues, we are now requiring masking for all LCCMF concert attendees.”
Music — musicians and audiences — will never be the same again after the lost year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether for us as performers, or for the audience members, everybody has realized how essential this is — what we’re doing,” Kim said.
