The 15th annual Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival opened with a program of four fine varied performances Sunday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester that went a long way in showcasing its wide musical breadth, save for vocal music — and that’s coming.
Sunday’s program opened with its finest work, as well as most compelling performance. Béla Bartók’s 1938 “Contrasts” for clarinet, violin and piano was written for the great jazz — and occasionally classical — clarinetist Benny Goodman and Hungarian violinist Joseph Szigeti with whom he premiered it and recorded it (still available). It is Goodman we owe for the jazzy nature of the work, Szigeti for its virtuosity, and Bartók for its musical brilliance and resonance.
Spanish clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester joined the festival’s co-artistic directors and husband-and-wife, violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien, for a brilliant and heartfelt performance that enjoyed the work’s jazz and Hungarian flavoring. Franch-Ballester, the newcomer, plays with a focused warm sound as well as a natural lyricism and virtuosity. He was matched all the way by the deep musicality and virtuosity of Kim and Chien, with a clarity, incisive rhythm and sense of ensemble for what is the best performance of this classic I have heard in recent memory.
The festival, which presents among the best and most diverse chamber music in Vermont and has a particularly strong educational element, runs Aug. 19 to 27 at the Elley-Long Music Center and myriad other locations in Chittenden County. Perhaps unique to the festival is that more than half of the audience showed up 45 minutes early for a “Pre-concert Conversation” with Kim and Resident Composer David Serkin Ludwig, and nearly half remained for the after-concert discussion. There are also education opportunities throughout the week.
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival may also be becoming the Vermont’s “establishment” classical music festival: Vermont Public Classical broadcast the concert live, which it has been doing for several years.
The least known, but possibly most interesting work on Sunday’s program was Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s 2010 Piano Quintet, a piece that shows how far a work can go while remaining tonal. The unmarked opening movement was filled with. grand passion and drive, while the second and final “Fantasy” was lighter, filled with jazziness and string lyricism. Pianist Jeewon Park, violinist Hye-Jin Kim, violist Ayane Kozasas, cellist Sameer Apte and bassist Nina Bernat delivered an attractive and compelling performance of this traditional yet challenging work.
No surprise, Sunday’s crowd-pleaser was George Gershwin’s 1924 “Rhapsody in Blue,” heard here in an effective nine-instrument arrangement by Alistair Coleman. Pianist Clayton Stephenson, the first Black finalist in the Van Cliburn competition in 2022, had real flair and offered a performance that was full of jazz flavor, nuanced and charismatic. Franch-Ballester certainly enjoyed the famous clarinet solo, but trumpeter Brandon Ridenour and violinist Kim had some great solos as well.
To a degree, Sunday’s concert was a bit of a showcase for Franch-Ballester’s clarinet, with Bartók’s “Contrasts,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” and finally Leonard Bernstein’s 1941-42 Clarinet Sonata. Sid Ramin’s well-considered arrangement for eight-instruments only became truly Bernstein-sounding in the second and final movements Franch-Ballester’s natural flair lead in Bernstein-style throughout.
Sunday’s program was entirely 20th and 21st century, but rest assured, there is plenty of music by “dead white men” ahead — J.S. Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Debussy, Ravel, Prokofiev, to name a few.