Safe to say it’s been a tough season for summer concerts, with weather-driven cancellations (Jerry Jam, Guster), stripped-down versions (Cabot Arts and Music Festival), delays (Shakey Graves/Lucius) and general stress and sogginess.
But there have certainly been plenty of glorious musical moments this summer and more to be had as the season comes to a hopefully drier close in a few weeks. Here’s a look at some hot shows for increasingly chilly nights.
Sept. 2: Anders Osborne
A roots-rock troubadour of the highest order, Swedish-born New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Anders Osborne — Guitar Player called him “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene” — brings his distinctive, blues-based sound, accomplished songwriting skills and guitarist Jonathan Sloane for a stripped-down duo performance.
Opening the show is rising Ripton-based singer-songwriter Sarah King who performs solo. King, who in 2021 was named Songwriter of the Year at the New England Music Awards, took first place in the Great River Folk Festival songwriter contest last weekend in Wisconsin.
Anders Osborne Duo and opener Sarah King (solo) perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $40-$55; call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Sept. 2: Peg Tassey, Tom Banjo & Ethan Azarian
Veteran Vermont singer-songwriter Peg Tassey and her new rock band The Loud Flowers play their first headline show. Joining them on the bill are Calais-based Tom Banjo and his son Ethan Azarian, a Cabot-born, Austin, Texas-based musician and artist known in local circles for his work in the legendary ’80s Vermont punk band Hollywood Indians.
Peg Tassey & The Loud Flowers, Tom Banjo & Ethan Azarian, and Aneken River perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Radio Bean, Burlington. Tickets are $10 (age 21 and older); call 802-660-9346 or go online to www.radiobean.com
Sept. 10: Ondara
Born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, the now Minneapolis-based Ondara is a rising singer-songwriter whose debut album, 2019’s “Tales of America,” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Americana album.
Ondara will perform solo in support of his third album, “Spanish Villager No. 3.” Released last year, the record is “a lush recording, full of vibrant piano, guitar and even brass flourishes,” according to AllMusic, which called it “a boldly transformative pop album.”
Ondara and opener Katacombs perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sept. 11: Speedy Ortiz
Standout Philadelphia-based indie rockers Speedy Ortiz return to the Burlington area for the first time in over four years, performing in support of their just-released new album, “Rabbit Rabbit.” The band’s first release in over five years, the record is “another sterling entry in Speedy Ortiz’ discography,” said Exclaim, “one that sees the four-piece as strong and defiant as ever.”
Speedy Ortiz and openers Washer and Rebecca Ryskalczyk perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Monkey House, Winooski (Waking Windows Presents). Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 day of show (age 18 and older); go online to www.wakingwindows.com
Sept. 12: Superchunk
The Chapel Hill, North Carolina indie rock institution visits Vermont in support of its widely lauded 2022 album, “Wild Loneliness.” The record “reaffirms the band’s place in the pantheon of indie-rock greats,” said the A.V. Club, while AllMusic called it “one of their most nuanced and emotionally engaging albums in years.”
Opening the show is Australian garage rock trio and Merge Records label mates Cable Times, making their much-anticipated live debut in the U.S. in support of their third album, “All Her Plans,” released in June.
Superchunk and opener Cable Ties perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sept. 15-16: Higher Calling Music Festival
A fundraiser for cannabis businesses in Vermont, which like many others were hit hard by the devastating flooding in July, the Higher Calling Music Festival — which had already been in the works prior to the disaster — will bring a diverse assortment of bands to the Pransky Farm in Cabot.
The former home of the beloved Manifestivus festival hosts The Motet and lespecial Friday night, followed by a full-day Saturday lineup that includes Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead, Supaman, Gentleman Brawlers and La Lovo, among others.
“We had musicians from around the country asking us how they could help,” said Noah Fishman of Zenbarn, which is producing the festival. “Even though it was last-minute, we’ve had artists adjust their busy schedules to support this cause.”
The Higher Calling Music Festival is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16 at Pransky Farm, 234 Pransky Road, Cabot. Tickets are $50 for Friday only, $85 for Saturday only, or $125 for both nights (age 21 and older; proceeds go to Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont). Information at www.crvt.org; tickets at www.sevendaystickets.com
Sept. 17: Dave Keller Album Release
Montpelier blues and soul musician Dave Keller celebrates the release of his new album, “It’s Time to Shine,” with a Sunday afternoon show. Released last week, the record was recorded live and in one room last November at a friend’s remote camp on Chateaugay Lake in northern New York.
The potent 12-song set finds the tight-knit band firing on all cylinders, delivering a spirited collection of Keller-penned tunes that shines on his accomplished songwriting and the band’s inspired performance.
“I really wanted to capture the energy of the band,” says Keller in a press release. “I really let loose, and the guys did, too.”
Dave Keller Band performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Plainfield Opera House (Plainfield Arts; album release). For information, go online to www.plainfieldartsvt.org
Dave Keller Band also performs with Dwight + Nicole, Ray Vega Quintet and Guagua at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Central Vermont Flood Recovery Benefit Concert, State House Lawn, Montpelier. Tickets are $35 (all proceeds benefit the Montpelier Strong Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund); for tickets, go online to www.sevendaystickets.com
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com