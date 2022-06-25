Following two years of scaled-back versions, the Montreal International Jazz Festival is back in a big way with a stellar lineup for its 42nd edition.
Starting Thursday and running until July 9, the 10-day soiree will serve up some 350-plus concerts — two-thirds of which are free — at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Montreal’s vibrant downtown core.
“We are super thrilled to welcome the audience back,” said Maurin Auxéméry, director of booking and programming cultural events for the festival, on Monday via email. “This is going to be a massive celebration as it used to be.”
Auxéméry, who has been a talent booker for the festival for the past nine years, called it “one of the most exciting lineups of the last decade” and “a perfect mix of big names and up-and-coming artists from jazz and beyond.”
“The depth of the lineup has never been that strong,” he said. “Every single spot has been curated with special care.”
Auxéméry said he’s especially excited about the new “all-Montreal” outdoor space, Club Montreal TD, “with local food, local drinks and local bands like Chiiild, Busty and the Bass, and Ada Léa.”
He’s also pleased to present revered hip-hop group The Roots, which closes out the festival in style with a free show July 9 on the main outdoor stage — where the likes of Kamasi Washington, Nathaniel Rateliff, Corrine Bailey Rae, Lee Fields and the Jireh Gospel Choir also perform for free during the festival.
“The outdoor programming has never been that strong,” said Auxéméry.
Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy shows on tap at this year’s fest:
Free outdoor shows
June 30
Witch Prophet — The Toronto-based singer-songwriter, aka Ayo Leilani, performs in support of her lauded album, “DNA Activation,” the deluxe edition of which was released last year. A compelling soundscape of vocal layers, loops, raps and harmonies with hip-hop, jazz and soul-inspired beats,” the album is “a potent sonic stew,” according to Exclaim. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
AHI — The Toronto indie-soul artist, aka Ahkinoah Habah Izarh, performs in support of his stellar 2021 album, “Prospect,” which Atwood Magazine called “a stunning, soulful work of raw humanity.” Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
Tash Sultana (Opening Event) — Just 27, the fast-rising Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist is a one-person powerhouse known for explosive live shows. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 1
Corinne Bailey Rae — The Grammy Award-winning British singer-songwriter — best known for her 2006 hit song “Put Your Records On” — performs on her first tour in more than five years. TD Scene, 9:30 p.m.
July 2
Samara Joy — The rising Bronx-based jazz singer, 24, is “a self-possessed, deeply emotive vocalist with power that usually takes a lot of living to master,” according to Downbeat. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
Kamasi Washington — A longtime standout of L.A.’s progressive jazz scene, the monster saxophonist brings his sizable band back to Montreal. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 3
Waahli — The Montreal musician, a member of hip-hop super group Nomadic Massive, mixes hip-hop with Haitian and Afro-Caribbean influences. Club Montreal TD, 7 p.m.
July 4
Lee Fields — Now 71, the veteran singer of the ’60s soul-funk scene is more vital than ever, as evidenced by a string of killer albums in past decade. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 5
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — The Denver-based singer and his sizable soul-rock ensemble perform in support of their acclaimed 2021 album, “The Future.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Busty and the Bass — The standout Montreal collective delivers an eclectic funk-driven sound that fuses electro soul with hip-hop and jazz. Club Montreal TD, 11 p.m.
July 6
Leyla McCalla — A highlight of the 2019 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, the New Orleans-based singer and multi-instrumentalist performs in support of her new album, “Breaking the Thermometer,” released last month on the Anti-label. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
Bombino — The stage name of Nigerian singer and guitar wizard Omara Moctar, who has been called “one of the world’s greatest living blues guitarists” by The New York Times. Loto-Québec Stage, 6 and 10 p.m.
Cri — The stage name of rising Quebec electronic musician Christophe Dubé, Cri will perform with plenty of special guests for “a one-of-a-kind show created especially for the festival,” according to a news release. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 8
Suuns — The adventurous Montreal rock trio performs in support of its mesmerizing fifth album, last year’s “The Witness,” which Pitchfork called “its most cohesive album yet.” Club Montreal TD, 11 p.m.
July 9
Cadence Weapon — A highlight of the 2019 Waking Windows festival, the Edmonton-born, Toronto-based rapper and producer garnered a prestigious Polaris Music Prize for his stellar 2021 album, “Parallel World,” the deluxe edition of which was released in March. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
The Roots (TD Grand Closing Event) — One of the top groups in hip-hop and long regarded as one of the best live bands around, hip-hop or otherwise, The Roots take over the TD Stage to close out the festivities in style. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Chiiild — The Montreal-based band performs in support of its infectious EP, “Synthetic Soul,” which blends smooth retro soul, psychedelic pop and modern R&B. Club Montreal TD, 11 p.m.
Ticketed indoor shows(Canadian prices; taxes included)
June 30
GoGo Penguin, Mammal Hands — The acclaimed Manchester-based left-field piano trio GoGo Penguin returns to the fest in support of its 2020 self-titled album and third for Blue Note Records. Also on the bill is British jazz trio Mammal Hands. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $44.50-$54.90
Christian McBride — The master bassist brings his jazz-funk project, which pays tribute to McBride’s friend and mentor James Brown. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $58.50
July 1
Makaya McCraven — A highlight of the 2019 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, the Paris-born, Chicago-based drummer, producer and beat-maker has fast become one of the most buzzed-about artists in jazz — The New York Times said he “has quietly become one of the best arguments for jazz’s vitality.” McCraven performs his lauded 2021 album for Blue Note Records, “Deciphering the Message,” live with Jeff Parker, Joel Ross and Marquis Hill. Gesù, 6 p.m. (also June 30 with Madison McFerrin and July 2 with Ravi Coltrane). $46.15
Cory Henry — The charismatic, Brooklyn-based organist is known for his rousing live performances and soul-stirring blend of jazz, funk and gospel. Club Soda, 9 p.m. $42
July 2
Cécile McLorin Salvant — The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and composer performs in support of her new album, “Ghost Song,” released last month. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $65.50
Joey Bada$$ — The standout Brooklyn rapper performs in support of his much-anticipated new album, “2000,” scheduled for release 10 years after the release of his breakout debut mixtape “1999.” MTelus, 8:30 p.m. $44.25
July 3
Dominique Fils-Aimé — The Montreal jazz-soul phenom is a Juno and Polaris Music Prize-nominated singer-songwriter. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $53.25
July 4
Moor Mother — The Philadelphia-based vocalist and poet, aka Camae Ayewa, performs in support of her forthcoming new album (July 1), “Jazz Codes,” her sixth album and second for the Anti- label. 10:30 p.m. at Gesù. $41.85
Céu – The standout Brazilian singer performs in support of her sixth album, 2021’s “Um Gosto De Sol,” her first collection of cover songs. Club Soda, 9 p.m. $41
July 5
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah — The firebrand trumpeter and electrifying performer brings his self-described “Stretch Music” — “a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of groove,” as NPR called it — back to Montreal. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $60.15
Woodkid — The French singer-songwriter and music video director, aka Yoann Lemoine, performs in support of his 2020 sophomore album, “S16” a follow-up to his celebrated 2013 debut album, “The Golden Age.” MTelus, 8:30 p.m. (also July 6). $89
July 6
Robert Glasper — One of the most compelling artists in jazz — and music in general — Grammy-winning keyboardist Robert Glasper performs in support of a new album, “Black Radio III,” released in February. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $66.75
July 8
Basia Bulat, serpentwithfeet — The lauded Montreal singer-songwriter performs in support of her sixth album, “The Garden,” released in February on the Montreal indie label Secretly Canadian. Also on the bill is Bulat’s labelmate, serpentwithfeet, aka rising Los Angeles-based artist Josiah Wise, who performs in support of his 2021 EP, “Deacon.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $30-$50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.