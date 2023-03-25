Edelstein

Quebecois stars Le Vent du Nord will perform at the Barre Opera House on April 1.

 Courtesy Barre Opera House

Le Vent du Nord, the group World Music Magazine calls “Quebec’s premier exporters of exquisite music and fine showmanship,” returns to the Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The award-winning and highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.

