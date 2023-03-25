Le Vent du Nord, the group World Music Magazine calls “Quebec’s premier exporters of exquisite music and fine showmanship,” returns to the Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The award-winning and highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.
Music from our neighboring Canadian province contains elements of French, Irish and American roots. It is fiddle and accordion driven, both infectious in their rhythmic backbone and melodic elements. The band was founded in 2002 and has become a Francophone ambassador with many concerts across Europe, America and Oceania. Prolific studio musicians, the band has recorded 12 albums and several are available to sample at Bandcamp.com online.
Since first launching 21 years ago, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 2,200 concerts over four continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammy), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
At the root of this music is the connection between Celtic music from Ireland and Brittany intertwined with the heritage of French music that is the legacy of the Quebecois people and their Francophone roots. Le Vent du Nord delivers catchy songs and tunes, some taken from the Québec traditional folk repertoire, and others original compositions, with impeccable musicianship, tight vocal arrangements and dancing between verses.
There are some interesting instruments in the band’s collection. Beyond the fiddle they play hurdy-gurdy, piano accordion, piano, bouzouki, jaw harp and button accordion as well as guitar and bass. This gives the band a range for musical expression. The songs are all delivered in French.
The band members are André Brunet (fiddle), Simon Beaudry (vocals, bouzouki, guitar), Nicolas Boulerice (vocals, hurdy-gurdy, piano), Olivier Demers (fiddle, foot-tapping, vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Réjean Brunet (bass, accordion, jaw harp, piano, vocals).
The group regularly appears on Canadian, American, French and UK television and radio and has participated in a variety of special musical projects that exhibit their great finesse and flexibility. They’ve collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists, including Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener and others.
In some ways, Le Vent du Nord’s performances are like a Saturday night kitchen party, which was very popular in Vermont during much of the 1900s. Vermonters called them kitchen junkets, where musicians would play and locals would dance with the hosts rolling up the carpet and moving the furniture to one side. That homespun and intimate environment still infuses the group’s music. Our state is home to many families who trace their origins back to Quebec and certainly have much interest in their northern roots. Thus, music like this is a welcome reminder of ethnic pride.
But this quartet isn’t a backwoods band. It also presents a more cosmopolitan sound and stage act. While they sing in French, they each speak English so you won’t need a translator to understand their stage banter even if you don’t know the meaning of the song lyrics.
Le Vent du Nord has won praise from reviewers. “Featuring button accordion, guitar and fiddle, the band’s sound is defined by the hurdy-gurdy, which adds an earthy, rough-hewn flavor to even the most buoyant dance tunes,” writes the Boston Herald.
