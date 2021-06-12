Leonard Bernstein’s comic operetta “Candide” is based on Voltaire’s 1759 satirical novella of the same name. Leaving an idyllic youthful lifestyle, Candide journeys through a slow and painful disillusionment as he witnesses and experiences the real world. And it’s very funny.
“It’s Voltaire’s story,” explains Douglas Anderson, artistic director of Opera Company of Middlebury.
“It’s very dense and big chunks of it are politically incorrect,” he said. “One terrible thing befalls Candide after another after another. And people who die come back to life, of course.
“Cunegonde (Candide’s love) is slaughtered in war, and then he runs into her in Paris. People die several times and that’s part of Voltaire’s joke. It is really faithful to the original,” Anderson said.
“I love the Bernstein score — and it gets better and better. ‘Candide’ has some of the most searingly beautiful laments and ballads ever written.”
Opera Company of Middlebury is presenting its video retelling of “Candide,” online June 15-30 on its YouTube Channel. The full two-hour production is directed by Anderson, conducted by Michael Sakir, with full orchestra and chorus, and features former governor Jim Douglas as the narrator.
Creating “Candide” during the COVID-19 pandemic involved a complicated set of rehearsal and filming challenges including extensive testing, all developed under the guidance of Dr. Patsy Kelso, Vermont state epidemiologist.
A further complication is that there are about a half-dozen versions of “Candide” — all authorized by Bernstein.
“We looked at every one of them,” Anderson said. “Once we decided we were going to make a video, and we did that months and months ago, knowing we couldn’t open our 18th season in the theater this spring, we picked the concert version. It keeps every note of the music, but eliminates scenes.
“In their place, it has a very funny, acerbic, dry narrator,” Anderson said. “It works very well and the whole thing just moves right along.”
Reading the libretto, Anderson and executive producer Mary Longey thought of Douglas.
“He’s a local boy, lives here in Middlebury, so we asked him if he’d be willing to do it,” Anderson said. “He said, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m so bored with this pandemic, I’ll do anything. Yes.’ And he’s just what we wanted — he gets his laughs.”
“Candide” borders just between musical comedy and opera.
“It’s got to be played with what I call a musical theater snap,” Anderson said. “It’s lively and fun and cooks right along.”
That was the easy part — the big challenges followed.
“We’re an opera company, we don’t make movies,” Anderson said. “But we decided we were going to make a movie of this. We’re going to use video technology.”
For Anderson, it had to be a full production with full orchestra.
“But we weren’t just going to point cameras at a production and call it a day,” he said. “If we go into video, we’ve got to be as good at video as we are at opera — and we’re pretty darned good at opera.”
So professional videographers were hired.
“Video could not only be different, but in many ways better when it comes to telling the story,” Anderson said. “In this case, because ‘Candide’ is a bit of a cartoon already, I thought it would play beautifully on a screen.”
Anderson experimented with effects such as green screen (a technique for layering one image on another), rear projections, Steadicam, drones and much more.
“We took it very seriously that this was going to be quality video,” Anderson said.
The other big challenge, of course, was COVID-19. There was no way the 30 orchestra members could cram into the orchestra pit. So in March, the orchestra rehearsed and recorded, spread across Town Hall Theater, not only socially distanced and masked, but in plexiglass boxes.
“We had to buy special masks so, for example, a clarinetist could play through the mask,” Anderson said. “A bassoon has to be played in a bag because it exudes spittle from every single pore.”
Sakir rehearsed and recorded the all-Vermont orchestra with 40 microphones and no singers.
“If you’ve got 40 mikes on the orchestra, you can mix that down to perfection,” Anderson said. “If I’d like to hear that cello lick a little bit more, no problem, here it is. The orchestra’s not going to overpower a single singer. You’ve got the thing balanced perfectly.”
Later came the eight-person all-Vermont chorus wearing ear buds, also spread out all over the theater.
“They hear the orchestra (through the ear buds), and we recorded all the choral parts over a period of days, and then we let them go,” Anderson said
The singer-actors, however, came from all over the country. First they had to be quarantined for a week in their own homes and get a negative test before they came here. Here, they were housed in two large homes on Lake Champlain — making a quarantined “pod” out of them.
“They couldn’t leave for a week,” Anderson said. “We also put our music director, Michael, there so they could rehearse. If a single person came up with a positive test, that would have been it.”
Following were rehearsals and eight days of shooting at Town Hall Theater.
“We were getting maybe two numbers done a day, shooting it with all manner of wonderful tricks,” Anderson said. “The singers are all wearing ear buds to hear the orchestra and chorus, but you barely notice them. It isn’t a lip-synched production.
“It was a crazy way to work, believe me!” Anderson said. “So getting the COVID thing right, and then really raising the bar for ourselves, going past our comfort level when it came to mastering the video — those were our biggest challenges.
“Now we’ve been in post-production for about six weeks,” Anderson said. “And it just looks stunning.”
