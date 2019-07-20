How do I love ink? Let me count the ways. Its black is fathoms deep. Its flow is as smooth as a French Béarnaise sauce. Its versatility is sensational: splatter, drip, draw with precision, let it wash over paper, use a brush, use a quill, use a pen. Use it for precision, use it for vague veils, but for heaven’s sake, use it.
There’s a terrific exhibit of ink drawings in the B&G Gallery on the west side of Merchants Row in Rutland; and it will be hanging until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Leonard Ragouzeos is the artist, and this exhibit includes work from the last 25 years of his career. You will see other media used in this exhibit — encaustic, pencil, acrylic — but it’s the ink I love.
There is a wild drama about these pieces that color would only diminish. Instead, the viewer has the subject to think about, created with intensity by Ragouzeos, all in black and white. The portraits are intimate and instantly engaging; for example, “Mr. P” glares off the paper into a ferocious wind. What is going on? Why so angry? Or, consider the trio of small self-portraits: each with its different attitude, each posing its questions, each giving the viewer a fierce gaze from the artist.
Another portrait hangs on the opposite wall. It depicts an old lawn mower standing ready, but resting. You’d have to push it; and if you did, you would smell the grass and hear the whir of the blades responding to your effort. This drawing is evocative, reminding me of Uncle Landon in his white T-shirt, mowing his 1950s lawn. It fetches me back to my childhood. What will you think about when you see it?
Ragouzeos’ large painting of plucky little old airplanes dueling in the ominous black sky is a thriller that morphs into a wonderful joke. Though they are drawn with all the choreography of a real dogfight, careful viewers will note that the planes might be balsa wood. Yet, Ragouzeos did not stint on care for his not-so-serious subject.
“The ink drawings or ink paintings which I am currently working on continue a series which began early in 2002. My focus or subject matter is most often a person or singular element such as a fruit or a hand tool, isolated and presented in a dramatic, somewhat baroque light,” writes Ragouzeos.
Further, he states, “My expectation is for the viewer to engage and ‘understand’ the image from a distance, but also be drawn in for closer inspection to view, on a purely visual abstract level, the surface texture of marks, in splatters, drips and tonal modulations.”
Ragouzeos received BFA and MFA degrees from City College of New York and Hunter/Lehman College of New York. From 1974 to 2005 Leonard taught art, including basic design, graphic design and drawing at Iowa and Pennsylvania state universities. Over that 31-year career as college professor, Ragouzeos maintained a studio presence and substantial exhibition record, and now brings this legacy to Rutland with his exclusive black-and-white show.
He and wife Bobbe moved to Newfane in 2005. He has continued to maintain a studio and for most of the past 25 years he has worked primarily on large-scale ink drawings striving for to an equilibrium of chaos, accident and control, he says “... to keep myself and the viewer interested.”
“In Black and White/Then and Now” is a collection of accessible/complex pieces that are virtuosic in the use of ink.
