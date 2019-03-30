Remember when the vending machine took your money and then wouldn’t give you your Fritos or whatever, and they hung there taunting you, dangling from that antagonizing metal ring. That’s the kind of thing that is comedian Lewis Black’s bread and butter.
Known for his cantankerous comedy style, Black embraces his grudges, and encourages them in others. On his latest tour, you can throw your two cents in. “The Joke’s On Us Tour” stops at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
“The most important thing,” Black said by phone recently, “is that at the end of the show I do a thing called ‘The Rant is Due.’”
It’s the last 20 minutes of the show, “written by the folks in Vermont” and live-streamed throughout the world. “As soon as (people) see this article they can go to my website and send in their rants. I’ll pick a few and read ‘em.”
Black made his career out of being cranky, and his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger pointing is aimed at anything that gets under his skin. His talent lies in his ability to make people laugh at those things.
Whether it’s a quality in his voice or the cell reception, our conversation has an undercurrent of static and it’s hard to know which it is. His answer to “How are you?” is “Oh, just delightful.”
Researching his career showed his first love was actually theater. Standup came soon after, but he says it took a long time to develop the well-known style he has today.
“If it came out naturally things would have happened a lot faster,” Black said. “It took a long time. Mostly I was writing stuff and figuring out how to deliver it and that took a while, I just eventually stumbled on it. Comedy style is based on your personality and what makes you funny, and I’m funniest when I’m angry.”
From a young age, his parents encouraged him to question authority, and that has remained a source of inspiration throughout his career.
“I always had problems with authority,” he said. “I mean always. Another reason it took so long for my career to get moving.”
Black’s ranting started in 1996 when he created a weekly segment for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” The three-minute rant about whatever was bothering him at the moment evolved into “Back in Black,” one of the most popular and longest-running segments on the show for both the Jon Stewart era, and with Trevor Noah.
“I do it on stage,” Black said about his writing process. “I think about things that irritate me and get on stage and talk about it. That’s my process, thinking about it and talking about it, but it’s mostly talking about it. I essentially write while I’m on stage.”
And now the audience can rant with him. He started the “Rant is Due” segment as a way to work a Q and A into the show. Talk about anything, he said.
“It doesn’t have to be major. It can be anything from peanut butter to pickles, I don’t care. As a matter of fact, some of the best rants have got nothing to do with the politics of the day.”
“You really get out your anger through venting about inanimate objects,” Black said. “I think sometimes that’s healthier.”
To throw your rant in the ring visit www.lewisblack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.