In “Raggedy And,” David Valdes Greenwood’s 2016 comedy of manners, the perfect poet is needed for the impending inauguration of America’s first female President. When a trans woman, is selected, her wife hits the roof and her son is torn. Imagining the glare of the media spotlight on her family’s private life, will she take the stage?
For its final production, the Vermont Pride Festival will present “Raggedy And,” directed by Joanne Greenberg, in a recorded Zoom production at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 (available online through the following week). For the Feb. 6 talkback, hosted by former gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, the actors and director will be joined by the playwright. Proceeds benefit GLAD’s Transgender-Rights Project, which works to advance equality for transgender youth and adults throughout the Northeast.
After 10 years, Vermont Pride Theater at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts is closing. It began with the goal of confronting issues and concerns of LGBTQ Vermonters onstage, and encouraging community conversations about them in a safe space. But there’s a swan song, “Raggedy And.”
“It’s really funny,” Greenberg, who has directed several times for the festival, said. “The poet and her wife worry about the dangers of media coverage and the possibility of being pigeonholed with the trans label, while their son and his boyfriend think her selection is an important political step — and not a limitation or invasion of privacy.”
The source of much of the comedy — and drama — turns out to be the generational divide.
“The younger characters are so used to conducting their personal life in public, while the older characters have seen the very real toll that public scrutiny can take, and have been on the front lines battling intolerance for years,” Greenberg said.
“There are other clashes that are compelling that aren’t inter-generational, like gender politics and self-identification,” Greenberg said. “And they’re all handled well — and this is a really important point — this playwright is really good at these even-handed presentations of the clashing viewpoints. He gives real weight and legitimacy to very opposing points of view. And that allows the audience to also take that ride — and keep seeing the validity as the arguments progress.”
These clashes are actually very engaging and fascinating — and fun.
“Because the characters are all equally passionate, articulate and funny,” Greenberg said. “So you’re not uncomfortable with the argumentation, you’re drawn in by it.”
Greenberg, who retired after teaching theater for 30-plus years at U-32 High School, is a freelance director who directs, leads an improvisation troupe and teaches drama workshops around the state. She directed the 2016 Vermont Pride Theater production of “Raggedy And,” but on the stage, not Zoom.
“I feel that Zoom has some obvious limitations, but some advantages,” she said. “You have the purity of the script and the acting that’s really nice to focus on for a director and actors. But also — and this is pretty obvious now — an online production can broaden its reach, both in casting and audience.”
The production’s two young men, both in graduate and undergraduate theater programs, live in Indiana and Puerto Rico. The others are in Vermont.
“The playwright, who is really funny, has been a treat to work with,” Greenberg said. “He’s in Boston, where he teaches (at Tufts University). We’ve been able to talk a bunch.”
It was only 2016 that Greenwood wrote the play, but he updated it after the 2020 election. In fact, Greenberg and the actors participated in the script changes.
“A couple of the actors and I were on a chat during (President Joseph Biden’s) inauguration,” Greenberg said. “This play culminates with an inauguration. He made some changes on that Wednesday, which we recorded Saturday. Talk about hot off the presses!”
For Greenberg, this production proves the resilience of Vermont theater.
“It turned out to be yet another surprisingly creative project in this year when it seemed like there would be none of that.”
