Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled, but then their feelings take an unexpected turn.
“When I first read the play in January of this year, I couldn’t put it down. I was absolutely captivated by the first part,” says director Adrienne Campbell-Holt of Lea Romeo’s new comedy “Still,” which is premiering at Dorset Theatre Festival July 21 to Aug. 5.
“It’s actually a one-act, but we call it the first act because the second part is so different and feels like a real surprise,” she said. “I love when you meet characters and you’re really not sure what’s going on, but you’re sure that quite a bit is bubbling beneath the surface of their history.”
It takes a bit but Mark reveals he is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited in this comedy about getting older, political divisions and roads not taken. It’s definitely a story for anyone who’s ever wondered “What if?”
A premiere production depends much upon the actors who bring it to life, and the Dorset production boasts two who are not only well-known TV stars, but Dorset veterans. Jayne Atkinson played Ann Richards in “Ann” by Holland Taylor in 2018, and Tim Daly was featured in “The Scene” and the world premiere of “Downstairs” with his sister Tyne Daly, both by Theresa Rebeck, Dorset’s resident playwright, and he played Mark Rothko in “Red.” (Daly is also a southern Vermont resident.) And together, they starred in in the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.”
“We kind of shape new plays with the actors who are originating the roles,” Adrienne Campbell-Holt said. She has directed four times at the festival, including the world premiere of Rebeck’s “Downstairs.”
“Certainly this piece, because it’s so much about the chemistry of the actors, it has been deeply inspired by the offerings that Tim and Jane have made,” Campbell-Holt said. “Especially because of their age and their experience, the characters are older than (playwright Lea Romeo), and I so we’re taking notes everywhere we can. This is my fourth production with Tim at Dorset.”
All goes well for Mark and Helen in the first 15 pages of “Still.”
“But as it progresses, I love how elegantly Lia has woven these really thorny socio-political issues that our culture is constantly debating into very personal human context that has impacted these two directly and gives voice to perspectives that often don’t come to the table to have an honest conversation,” Campbell-Holt said.
These interactions can become quite contentious.
“In this play, because of their history, they come into this meeting both wanting and needing, not knowing they’re wanting and needing, what transpires is such a rich investigation of what we value most — and navigate the difficulties of growing apart,” Campbell-Holt said. “We can love someone and hate what they believe.
“And while they both deny being lonely, I think it’s clear that they are.”
At the time of this interview Monday, Campbell-Holt had been in Dorset for just a week.
“Tim and Jane are so wonderful together, and our design team is stellar,” she said. “We’ve come up with a design that has an exciting scène de théâtre that’s sort of magical to watch. It will certainly be a surprise when the scenic design transforms.”
The fact that Atkinson and Daly have been friends for a long time makes the rehearsal process a lot easier.
“That foundation of trust and history really helps,” Campbell-Holt said.” When a show rests heavily on the actors’ chemistry, you want that to be established and something you have to build in a very short rehearsal process.”
The playwright suggests, and the actors offer their input.
“They’re very experienced doing new work,” Campbell-Holt said. “Everybody’s in for a treat because they’re really bringing their A-plus game to it.”
“We’re digging deeper because we have the time.”