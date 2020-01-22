The Listen Up Project is seeking youth between the ages of 13 and 19 to write music for its original musical theater production, which will tour the state of Vermont in the fall of 2020. Listen Up is a multi-year community outreach project that will culminate in an original musical inspired, written, and performed by Vermont teenagers
The team is searching for 10 to 20 youth musicians who will join a team of adult songwriters and educators for a daylong intensive April 11. The young composers will attend workshops, collaborate together in pairs and groups, and ultimately see their music performed in the staged production.
Additionally, all contributors will be entered into a raffle to win a free recording session at Egan Media Productions.
“During our ‘listening phase,’ we talked with more than 900 teens throughout Vermont,” said directing producer Bess O’Brien. “We collected 58 hours of recorded material and hundreds of pages of written material that has inspired our script. Songwriters will work to imbue the score for our musical not only with their own ideas, but with the spirit of all that teens have shared with us so far.”
Music Director Nate Venet noted that Vermont’s music scene is vibrant and diverse, especially among youth.
Young people record songs, put them online, and collaborate with others using only their phones, which means more teens than ever are composing,” he said. “We hope to find songwriters who collectively write in a variety of genres and styles in order to create a score for the show that reflects diversity of experience among Vermont teens.”
Interested songwriters may email info@listenupvt.org with questions about the submission process. Interested youth who would like to be considered can submit a sample of their original music at http://listenupvt.org/write-music. The deadline to submit is March 1. The team will notify songwriters of its decision by March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.