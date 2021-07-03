“Ring the bells from every steeple — live music is back in Vermont!”
So says Ketch Secor, the fiddle-playing front man of Old Crow Medicine Show, about the breakneck bluegrass band’s Wednesday and Thursday shows at Shelburne Museum. The two-night run is the group’s first stop on a three-month tour, and officially kicks off Vermont’s summer concert season in style.
Secor, 43, who grew up in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, got his start in music in nearby New Hampshire, learning how to play clawhammer banjo and exploring the history of old-time music while a student at Phillips Exeter Academy. Two years after graduating from Exeter in 1996, he formed Old Crow at age 19 in Ithaca, New York with childhood friend Christopher “Critter” Fuqua.
Fuqua is no longer with the Grammy Award-winning band, now a six-piece that includes longtime members Morgan Jahnig (upright bass) and Cory Younts (mandolin) and more recent additions Jerry Pentecost (drums), Mike Harris (guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro) and Mason Via (guitar).
Secor has strong connections to Vermont, falling in love with the Green Mountain State’s vibrant traditional music scene and history while at Exeter and in subsequent brief stints in Burlington — where he busked for a time on Church Street.
“For years now, traveling up to the Green Mountain State has been kind a kind of music homecoming for our band,” Secor said Monday via email. “I’ll never forget getting my busking license at City Hall on Church Street in Burlington back in the late ‘90s.”
“From bluegrass in Brattleboro to the contra dance sounds of Hero Island and a little ‘Junta’ thrown in for good measure, OCMS has always loved Vermont’s homegrown music scene,” he said. “And two nights is especially fun ‘cause it increases the chances we’ll be able to catch a Lake Monsters game,” he added, referring to the Burlington collegiate summer baseball team.
Old Crow fans attending both shows can expect a different experience each night, according to Secor.
“Live music is never the same show twice,” he said. “Not only will we have largely different sets each night, the nature of live music is that it’s always changing. It’s like Dylan altering the lyrics to ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ or seeing Jerry Garcia play a solo. It just never stays the same because it can’t.”
“And even more than the band, an audience’s vibe differs so much night to night, and we play to that spirit,” Secor said, adding: “Unlike a magic trick with the same outcome every time, live music is magic itself: mercurial and fantastic.”
Western Terrestrials and ‘The Ballad of Ethan Alien’
Thursday’s sold-out show will be a reunion of sorts for Secor with opening act Western Terrestrials, a rising White River Junction-based cosmic honky tonk band that Secor has called “a new-wave cow-punk band from my favorite state in the union.” (The National Reserve, a rising Brooklyn-based Americana group, opens Wednesday’s show.)
Secor and Western Terrestrials’ front man Nick Charyk collaborated on “Ethan Alien,” a standout tune on the Western Terrestrials’ 2020 sophomore album, “Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream.”
The rollicking and whimsical tune was the result of Secor discovering the Terrestrials on Instagram, liking what he heard, and then posting a proposal on their Instagram page to “co-write a song” with the following title: “Ethan Allen Wuz an Alien.”
The song has snowballed into a 75-minute feature film, “The Ballad of Ethan Alien,” which is scheduled for release in August with screenings and concerts around the state. Featuring the music of Western Terrestrials and other Vermont artists — and a cameo by Secor and live tune by Old Crow — the film “aims to elevate the creative powers of multi-generational Vermont artists with diverse backgrounds,” according to a news release.
“We are just ecstatic about this opportunity and really grateful,” Charyk said about opening Thursday’s show. “It’s just a class act thing all around, Ketch reaching out and supporting us the way he has,” he said via email Tuesday. “There’s nothing more validating for a creative type like me than another artist you respect digging what you do.”
Charyk, 35, of Sharon, said the film is “part of the wild story of this whole Ethan Alien concept.” Locked down during the pandemic and looking for another creative outlet, “we got the notion to make a feature film celebrating Vermont artists and the spirit of Vermont weirdness that the ‘Ethan Alien’ tune is about,” he said. “From there, it snowballed.”
Combining elements of science fiction, music and Vermont history, the film — created entirely during the pandemic by more than 75 Vermont-based film and music production professionals, performers, artists and creatives — features appearances from such noteworthy Vermonters as Ben and Jerry, Kiah Morris, Christine Halquist, Luiz Guzman and Rusty “The Logger” DeWees, among many others.
“And Ketch has a few cameos in the film, too, and helped with some music ideas,” Charyk said of Secor. “There’s an incredible performance of an Old Crow Medicine Show song, ‘I Hear Them All,’ in the film as well. All along the way, he’s been game to help with whatever wild thing we want to do next.”
Charyk describes the film as “a campy sci-fi, space opera-type thing, with some great music and some really serious thematic material as well,” adding: “I think Vermonters are really gonna dig it.”
Go online to www.balladofethanalien.com for more information about the film “The Ballad of Ethan Alien.”
