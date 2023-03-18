Counterpoint

Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble directed by Nathaniel G. Lew, will perform classical music by composers with African roots next weekend in Barre, Norwich and Manchester.

Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble, is well known for its performance of African American spirituals and folk music. For its March program, rather than focusing on genres typically associated with Black performers, such as spirituals, ragtime, or the blues, it features composers of color who worked in the western classical styles of their times.

“This program celebrates the stylistic diversity of composers with roots in Africa across a range of historical eras,” said Counterpoint Artistic Director Nathaniel G. Lew. “Classical ensembles are coming to terms these days with the gaps we have opened in the repertory through prejudice and neglect.”

