Local Visual Arts

Barre
Morse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Botanical Blitz,” through March 7, works that depict the plant, insect and animal worlds; Lois Beatty, “Making My Mark: Recent Monoprints,” Second Floor Gallery; “20 Years of SPA!” celebratory exhibit, Third Floor Gallery; Janet Van Fleet, through March 7, found wood sculptures, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Regis Cummings, through March 21, “Flowers, Faces, Familiar Places,” paintings by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Student Art Show, through March 1, new artwork by local students grades K-12; “Wanderlust,” March 6-April 28, members’ journeys real, fanciful, and metaphorical, in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, through March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 37, through Feb. 29, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists; Ray Brown, March 6-29, “Tumbling Toward the End,” work by acclaimed Montpelier artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Film screening: “Portrait of an Artist,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Garage Cultural Center: “Thaw: A Conversation in Words and Imagery,” through March 15, paintings by Evie Lovett, poems by Diana Whitney, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, through March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “Women in the State House,” ongoing, four-panel story that begins with women’s suffrage and concludes with women exercising equal political power, Main Lobby, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Art Resource Association, Feb. 29-March 26, “Recollection,” group exhibition incorporates themes of memory, transitions, and learning from the past; “Tell Me What’s Really Going on,” Feb. 29-April 30, social justice/injustice in the world through the works of multiple artists and media; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artists’ reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Northern Comforts,” through March 20, work from the Maple Leaf Quilters Guild, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Orah Moore, through March 28, “Faces of Vermont,” photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Waterbury Center
Grange Hall: “HeARTfully,” through March 1, artists Jenni B, Monica Callan, Madeline Clark, Geof Hewitt, David Klein, Nicole Knowlton, Joanne Lattrell, Dawn Littlepage, Emma McCallum, Jerry Rayla, and Joy Spontak reflect on who and what they hold dear, Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center, email grangehallcc@gmail.com.
