Editor’s notes: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreMorse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 27, three-floor fine art and craft extravaganza with work created by more than 80 SPA member artists; Quick Change Gallery: Jim Dodds, through Jan. 27, “Psychedilia,” 12 inkjet drawings inspired by psychedelic art, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through Jan. 11, “The Brilliance of Pastels,” by the artists of the Central Vermont Hub, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: “The Quirky Quartet,” through Jan. 2, paintings by Sarah Albert, Sharon Peck, Emily Rappold and Grace Worcester, all from Plainfield, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
MontpelierCapitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 36, ongoing, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “Let It Bee,” through Jan. 12, encaustic advocacy education art exhibition featuring Jan Sandman, Dona Mara Friedman and Peggy Smith, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Linda Hogan, December, “A Few of My Favorites,” highlights artists’ walks in Montpelier and beyond by Montpelier photographer, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Elliot Burg and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos, through Jan. 3, photography art by central Vermont artists; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Rutland77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through January, “Disembodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Season of Giving,” through Jan. 3, annual all-members show celebrating artists in the community, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
