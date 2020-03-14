Local Visual Arts

Editor’s notes: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreStudio Place Arts: “Futures,” March 17-May 2, group show reveals the role that science fiction artists play in envisioning the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Big Arty SPA Happening (BASH), $30, $20 in advance, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 17.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Regis Cummings, through March 21, “Flowers, Faces, Familiar Places,” paintings by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “Wanderlust,” through April 28, members’ journeys real, fanciful, and metaphorical, in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
GreensboroHighland Center: Susan Bull Riley, March 20-April 26, “There are hints of Spring!” Susan Bull Riley’s watercolors chronicle the emergence and progression of a magical and long-awaited season, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Opening reception, 5 .m. Friday, March 20.
MontpelierCity Center: Frank Woods, March, “Transported: Past Mistakes,” paintings by Montpelier artist, Art Resource Association, 89 Main St., Montpelier.
The Front Gallery: Ray Brown, through March 29, “Tumbling Toward the End,” work by acclaimed Montpelier artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Film screening: “Portrait of an Artist,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Garage Cultural Center: “Thaw: A Conversation in Words and Imagery,” through March 15, paintings by Evie Lovett, poems by Diana Whitney, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, through March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “Women in the State House,” ongoing, four-panel story that begins with women’s suffrage and concludes with women exercising equal political power, Main Lobby, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Tell Me What’s Really Going on,” through April 30, social justice/injustice in the world through the works of multiple artists and media; Art Resource Association, through March 26, “Recollection,” group exhibition incorporates themes of memory, transitions, and learning from the past; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artists’ reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
RutlandAlley Gallery: “Emily Bicht: New Work,” through April 17, pen and ink drawings, paintings, silk screened and ceramic objects embodying a prescribed ideology of the “American Dream,” Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Northern Comforts,” through March 20, work from the Maple Leaf Quilters Guild, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” through April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Art of Sound,” through April 30, Multi-sensory group exhibition celebrates contemporary artists’ use of sound as a platform of expression, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Orah Moore, through March 28, “Faces of Vermont,” photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com.
