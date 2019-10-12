Local Visual Arts

Editor’s note: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreBarre Opera House: Patty Merriam, October, 50% from sales of paintings by local artist benefits the Opera House, 6 N. Main St., Barre, 802-476-8188, https://barreoperahouse.org.
Studio Place Arts: “Rock Solid XIX,” through Nov. 2, annual stone sculpture exhibit showcases stone sculptures and assemblage by area artists; Second Floor: “Perspective by Tuyen My Nguyen,” installations; Third Floor: “Humanity: No Fear of the Other and the Good Life,” paintings by Damariscotta Rouelle, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Amy Davenport, through Oct. 20, “Visual Splendor: Travels in Northern India,” photographs by retired Montpelier judge, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
MontpelierCapitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
Capital Region Visitors Center: Marina Epstein, through Oct. 20, “Monkeys, Missiles and Mushrooms,” paintings, 134 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-5981, https://informationcenter.vermont.gov/centers/capital_region. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, through Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “UnCharted,” through Nov. 23, Susan Wahlrab and Chris Miller, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “Conduits: A Show with Three Artists,” through Oct. 31, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Richard Heller, and Rachel Portesi, with divergent expressions convene to complement and explore, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Northern Vermont Artist Association, through Nov. 1, annual members’ show; Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, through Nov. 1, constructions inspired by time in China and photographs documenting daily environment and travels; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Rutland77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, Oct. 27-Nov. 11, “(Dis)Embodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: John Brodowski, through Nov. 11, “Why 40 Still Lifes,” paintings, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” Oct. 13-Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Artist’s reception, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Chaffee Art Center: “A Step Back in Time,” through Nov. 1, author Yvonne Daley curates an exhibit of art celebrating the ‘60s, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: John Matusz, through Oct. 26, recent cardboard sculptures inspired by a local collage show, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest 2019, through Oct. 20, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
