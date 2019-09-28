Local visual arts

Editor’s note: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Amy Davenport, through Oct. 20, “Visual Splendor: Travels in Northern India,” photographs by retired Montpelier judge, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
CalaisKent Museum: “revision,” through Oct. 6, Art at the Kent presents Vermont artists stretch the limits of ordinary perception, Kents Corner, Calais, www.kentscorner.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment, 802-223-6613 (during exhibition), thekentmuseum@gmail.com. Closing celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
GreensboroHighland Center: Diane Shullenberger, through Oct. 27,” Outdoor Influences,” new fabric collage and sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
MontpelierCapitol Grounds: Nitya Brighenti, September, watercolors and oils, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
Capital Region Visitors Center: Marina Epstein, through Oct. 20, “Monkeys, Missiles and Mushrooms,” paintings, 134 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-5981, https://informationcenter.vermont.gov/centers/capital_region. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, Oct. 4-Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through November, portraits by East Montpelier artist, State Street, Montpelier, 802-229-5676.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, Oct. 3-Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org. Opening reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 (artist remarks at 6).
Vermont Arts Council: “Conduits: A Show with Three Artists, through Oct. 31, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Richard Heller, and Rachel Portesi, with divergent expressions convene to complement and explore, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers, through Oct. 8, work by members, Card Room (second floor); “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, Oct. 2-Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Northern Vermont Artist Association, Oct. 1-Nov. 1, annual members’ show; Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, through Nov. 1, constructions inspired by time in China and photographs documenting daily environment and travels; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
RutlandB&G Gallery: The Photo Show, through Sept. 28, work by Robert Layman, Kegan Stellato, Justin Jankus, Roy Pilcher, Lowell Snowdon Klock, Susan Wiess, Art Gilman, Robert Van Degna, Bill Ramage, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “A Step Back in Time,” through Nov. 1, author Yvonne Daley curates an exhibit of art celebrating the ‘60s, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: John Matusz, through Oct. 26, recent cardboard sculptures inspired by a local collage show, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest 2019, through Oct. 20, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: Vasilis Zografos, through Nov. 9, “Studio of Archeo-virtual Spiritings,” first solo exhibition in North America of internationally established Greek artist; “Unbroken Current,” through Nov. 9, work by Mildred Beltre, Sanford Biggers, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rashid Johnson, Harlan Mack, and Carrie Mae Weems; “Exposed 2019,” through Oct. 19, featuring sculpture by Tom Fruin and David Strohmayer and concentrated on HDAC grounds, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
