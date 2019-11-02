Local Visual Arts

Editor’s note: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Elizabeth Nelson, through Dec. 1, 13 acrylic and oil paintings and mixed media works depicting the northern Vermont farm by West Glover artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more; Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 8-Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Compass Music and Arts Center: “Brothers in Art,” Nov. 8-Dec. 7, paintings by Tecari Shuman and photographs by Robert Black, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “The Quirky Quartet,” through Jan. 2, paintings by Sarah Albert, Sharon Peck, Emily Rappold and Grace Worcester, all from Plainfield, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception and reading of David Budbill’s poetry by daughter Nadine Budbill, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Montpelier
Capitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, through Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “UnCharted,” through Nov. 23, Susan Wahlrab and Chris Miller, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through November, portraits by East Montpelier artist, State Street, Montpelier, 802-229-5676.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “I am …,” Nov. 8-Dec. 20, more than 20 explore what it means to be a Vermont artist, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Elliot Burg and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos, Nov. 5-Jan. 3, photography art by central Vermont artists; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; artists’ talk, 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Rutland
77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through Nov. 11, “”(Dis)Embodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: John Brodowski, through Nov. 11, “Why 40 Still Lifes,” paintings, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
