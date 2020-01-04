Local Visual Arts

Editor’s note: For the more comprehensive Vermont Visual Arts listings, go online to www.timesargus.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Botanical Blitz,” Jan. 21-March 7, works that depict the plant, insect and animal worlds; Lois Beatty, “Making My Mark: Recent Monoprints,” Second Floor Gallery; “20 Years of SPA!” celebratory exhibit, Third Floor Gallery; Jim Dodds, through Jan. 27, “Psychedelia,” 12 inkjet prints influenced by psychedelic art and Art Nouveau, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through Jan. 11, “The Brilliance of Pastels,” by the artists of the Central Vermont Hub, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Mark Barry, Jan. 10-Feb. 16, paintings celebrating winter in Vermont, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Opening reception and artist talk, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Richard Weis, through March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://ellenbogengallery.art.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Winter Wonderland,” through Jan. 5, winter-themed member show; “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” Jan. 11-March 15, organized by the Yellow Tulip Project, Portland, Maine, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, Jan. 4-March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Spilt Milk,” through Jan. 26, featuring work of Ginger Pearl Irish, Nina Dubois an Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 36, ongoing, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “Let It Bee,” through Jan. 12, encaustic advocacy education art exhibition featuring Jan Sandman, Dona Mara Friedman and Peggy Smith, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Rutland
77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through January, “Disembodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
