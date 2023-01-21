A key figure on the Burlington indie rock scene as a session drummer and member of such bands as the Dead Shakers and Robber Robber, Windham County-raised singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zack James steps out on his own with a new album as Dari Bay.

“Longest Day of the Year,” scheduled for release on Friday, is Dari Bay’s first proper record following the release of “DB 17-19: A Perfect Eruption.” Released last year, the album is an experimental collection of songs that James recorded shortly after starting Dari Bay in 2015 while still a member of the buzzworthy young Brattleboro band the Snaz, which disbanded in 2017 after the group of school friends went their separate ways.

