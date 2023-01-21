A key figure on the Burlington indie rock scene as a session drummer and member of such bands as the Dead Shakers and Robber Robber, Windham County-raised singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zack James steps out on his own with a new album as Dari Bay.
“Longest Day of the Year,” scheduled for release on Friday, is Dari Bay’s first proper record following the release of “DB 17-19: A Perfect Eruption.” Released last year, the album is an experimental collection of songs that James recorded shortly after starting Dari Bay in 2015 while still a member of the buzzworthy young Brattleboro band the Snaz, which disbanded in 2017 after the group of school friends went their separate ways.
Started as a solo vehicle with James acting as sole songwriter, producer and player of every instrument, Dari Bay branches out to include guest performers on “Longest Day of the Year.”
Produced and mostly performed by James, the 10-song set features some of his most accessible material to date. All too short at 24 minutes, “Longest Day of the Year” is a compelling collection that marries mesmerizing shoegaze, potent Americana and catchy pop to great effect.
Standout song “Shy of a Nurse” is an infectious and upbeat indie rocker that soars on crunching melodies and James’ breezy vocals.
It’s a telling tune with abstract lyrics that James describes as “a somewhat absurdist meditation on evil jinxes, close calls, natural disasters (and) overdosing on kush.”
Opener “Wait for You” is a sunny rock song with nice guitar work and catchy, straightforward lyrics and melody. Ditto the steady rolling “Walk on Down,” which delivers a warm vintage vibe and twang provided by pedal steel player Ben Rodgers.
And “Same Old Bumpy Road” is a centerpiece song about self-independence and a great day spent alone that stands as a classic Vermont tune.
Other highlights include the dreamy and earnest “Imagine What Could Happen” — with pedal steel by Rodgers in addition to banjo by Greg Freeman and Wurlitzer and Mellotron by Vinny Marksohn — and especially “Moon,” a psychedelic-leaning song enhanced by Freeman’s banjo and pedal steel by Brendan Provost.
And “Stay Awake,” a straightforward ode to nocturnality, closes out the proceedings with lines like “I’m in love with having fun, till I see that rising sun.”
In short, it’s a winning album that whets the appetite for more music from one of Vermont’s most promising young artists.
While James has typically assembled an ever-evolving assortment of musicians for Dari Bay’s live shows, the current lineup of the band consists of James on vocals and guitar, Nina Cates — a former member of the Snaz with whom he founded Robber Robber (formerly Guy Ferrari) — on bass and guitar, Joey Krouse on guitar and bass, and Brenden Provost on drums.
Dari Bay and special guests from the album will perform the album Friday at Old Spokes Home in Burlington, an album release show presented by Waking Windows.
Opening the show is Lucy, aka Western Massachusetts-based Cooper B. Handy, and Beautiful Natural. The latter is a new project featuring members of standout Burlington rock bands Lily Seabird (Lily Seward) and Robber Robber (Nina Cates).
