What’s Ballyhoo? You could say it’s a really, really important date. One that could determine the rest of your life.
“Women coming to meet their future husbands,” Alex Nicosia says.
But Alfred Uhry’s play about a Jewish family in the South during Hitler’s invasion of Poland and the world premiere of “Gone With the Wind” tells a deeper story, one about a family coming to terms with who they are, behind the backdrop of Ballyhoo.
Nicosia is directing “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” for Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre April 4-13 at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
Ballyhoo is a “festival for the upper class Jewish society in the South, like a debutante ball,” Nicosia said. “The last night of this carnival ends in going to this dance with the one you hope you spend the rest of your life with, or maybe you don’t.”
“It’s like, let’s go to the dance and see if I want to marry you,” said Kim Olden, who plays Lala Levy, a young woman and aspiring writer for whom Ballyhoo puts on the pressure. “It’s a big date.”
Producer Sandra Gartner, who also plays Boo Levy, Lala’s mother, in the show, said she chose the play based on productions she’d seen.
“I was really moved by the theme,” Gartner said. “The social graces we put upon ourselves, and the things we don’t embrace about who we really are, and how the people around us can force us to take a real look at ourselves. It had the drama but it also had the comedy.”
The play, originally a series of vignettes, each featuring a different person, takes place at Christmastime in 1939. Despite the chaos around them, the family is more concerned with who’s going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season.
“The raison d’etre of this play is this idea of trying to embrace an ideal with not just who you are but how you come across,” Nicosia said. “I think this family is the victim of their own neglected parts, of being other, or not wanting to be other. And it’s all done with one-liners and laughs.”
Olden did research to play the role of Lala, including watching “Gone with the Wind” and channeling her inner Scarlett O’Hara.
“She sees herself in Scarlett and wants a Rhett to come and sweep her off her feet,” Olden said. “I think acting is more what you don’t say versus what you do say, so I’m trying to get the intentions memorized more than the words.”
Stage manager Tom Noble summed it up as being about “family, faith, and the choices we make in our lives.” And Nicosia added, “I don’t want to say it’s a Cinderella story but it could be a spinoff of that. No shoes get left behind, just broken hearts.”
